Premier League

Todd Boehly Keen for Instant Chelsea Success Amid Pending Takeover

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Todd Boehly is said to be looking for instant success at Chelsea amid the pending announcement of his takeover at the club.

An announcement of the purchase of the Blues from Boehly and his consortium is believed to be imminent , with the Premier League and UK Government both giving their seals of approval for the sale to take place.

It will spark the end of the Roman Abramovich era, who spent 19 years at the helm of the club since his arrival in 2003.

As per the Evening Standard , Boehly is keen for instant success at the club once he takes over, and wants the west London side to be 'in immediate contention' for next season's Premier League title.

Last season Chelsea were heavily tipped to be challengers for the league amongst Manchester City and Liverpool, with the former eventually retaining their title.

Thomas Tuchel's side were top of the table on occasions throughout the early stages of the campaign, but injuries and fixture congestion saw their challenge derail.

They eventually finished third in the league with 74 points, one place higher than the previous season.

Once Boehly arrives at the club, he is set to back Tuchel with a transfer budget of around £200 million for the summer window.

Other reports have revealed that the American businessman wants to take the Blues 'to the summit of English football' in the hopes of bringing more success to the club.

Boehly is also set to spend 'significant time' with Tuchel to outline the new era at Chelsea.

