JOHN DAY – The American Red Cross John Day Community will be holding blood drives June 7th through the 9th in John Day. The drives will run for 2 days at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on East Main for June 7th and 8th, and then on June 9th the drive will take place at the Strawberry Wilderness Clinic in the Blue Mountain Hospital.

JOHN DAY, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO