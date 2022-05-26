ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Field of Dreams' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Ray Liotta, who became a household name by playing Shoeless Joe Jackson in 1989’s “Field of Dreams,” has died, according to his publicist, Jennifer Allen. He was 67. After starring in Jonathan Demme’s “Something Wild” in 1986 (a role that earned him a Golden Globes...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 1

The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Pay Tribute to “Brilliant Actor” Ray Liotta

Hollywood stars were heartbroken over the news of Ray Liotta’s death on Thursday and took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Liotta’s rep Jennifer Craig at Gersh confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter, saying the actor died in his sleep while on location. Publicist Jennifer Allen said he was working on the movie Dangerous Waters, shooting in the Dominican Republic. He was 67.More from The Hollywood ReporterDennis Lehane on Fulfilling "Lifelong Dream" to Work With Ray Liotta on Apple's Upcoming 'Black Bird'Alessandro Nivola Honors 'Many Saints of Newark' Co-Star Ray Liotta: "He Contained Multitudes"Ray Liotta, Actor in 'GoodFellas,'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
State
Iowa State
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Heartthrob-Turned-Movie Star Dead at 67

Ray Liotta has passed away. On a day when we’d do just about anything for a little bit of good news, we get this: According to our sister site Deadline, Ray Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominic Republic, where he was working on a movie called Dangerous Waters.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Actor Fred Ward Dies at 79

Golden Globe-winning actor Fred Ward has passed away at the age of 79. TMZ reports via Ward’s rep that his cause of death is currently unknown. Ward, who died on May 8, wanted memorial tributes to be given to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. His screen credits...
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

John Zderko, 'Criminal Minds' actor, dead at 60

John Zderko, known for his roles in television shows like "Criminal Minds," died at the age of 60. The actor passed away due to complications from his cancer treatment, his friend Charley Koontz told The Hollywood Reporter. Zderko graduated from UC Irvine and went on to become a businessman. He...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jack Kehler, 'Big Lebowski' and 'Men in Black II' Actor, Dead at 75

Jack Kehler, the character actor known for his roles in The Big Lebowski and Men in Black II, has died. Kehler passed away Monday, May 9 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California from complications due to leukemia, his son, Eddie Kehler, told The Hollywood Reporter. Kehler was 75.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez reacts to ‘Shades of Blue’ co-star Ray Liotta’s death

Jennifer Lopez is heartbroken over the tragic news of Ray Liotta’s death. “Ray was my partner in crime on ‘Shades of Blue’ … the first thing that comes to mind is he was so kind to my children,” the actress wrote Thursday in a tribute post dedicated to her late co-star. “Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella.” Lopez, 52, went on to recall some of the “intense” moments she and Liotta shared on set. “The first time we walked...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Bo Hopkins, ‘American Graffiti’ Actor, Dies at 80

Bo Hopkins, a prolific actor known for his roles in the seminal Oscar-winning drama “Midnight Express” and George Lucas’ “American Graffiti,” has died at 80. His wife of 33 years, Sian, confirmed that he died Saturday morning at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys as a result of a heart attack suffered on May 9, per the Hollywood Reporter.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro praise Ray Liotta following actor’s death

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro have led tributes to Goodfellas star Ray Liotta, who has died aged 67.Scorsese, who directed both actors in the 1990 film, praised the “uniquely gifted” and “courageous” performer, adding he would “always be proud” of the work they had done together.Liotta’s publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed to the PA news agency the actor had died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming his latest movie Dangerous Waters.His fiancee Jacy Nittolo was on location at the time of his death, Ms Allen said.Liotta is best known for his portrayal of Henry Hill...
CELEBRITIES
People

John Aylward, Actor from ER and Armageddon, Dead at 75

John Aylward, a prolific actor of stage and screen, has died. He was 75. Aylward's agent Mitchell K. Stubbs confirmed the news in a message sent to PEOPLE, detailing that the actor died at his home in Seattle Monday of natural causes, according to his wife Mary Fields. "John was...
SEATTLE, WA
HollywoodLife

Ray Liotta’s Wife: Everything to Know About Ex Michelle Grace & Fiancée Jacy Nittolo

The entertainment world found itself in mourning on Thursday (May 26) after the news of Ray Liotta’s passing. The iconic actor — best known for his roles in Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, Hannibal, and Shades of Blue – “passed away in his sleep last night,” Ray’s publicist Jennifer Allen told HollywoodLife. The 67-year-old actor was in the Dominican Republic filming Dangerous Waters at the time of his passing. Initial details about his death were not known, except that his passing left a giant hole in the hearts of many.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Ray Liotta, 1954-2022

R.I.P. Ray Liotta (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) Actor Ray Liotta, famed for his performance of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at 67.R.I.P. Ray Liotta Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)R.I.P. Ray Liotta 401343 06: Actor Ray Liotta attends the 2nd Annual American Film Market Award ceremony February 21, 2002 in Santa Monica, CA. New Line Cinema founder Bob Shaye was honored. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)R.I.P. Ray Liotta LOS...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Ray Liotta Reportedly Had 3 Movies in the Works at the Time of His Death

According to reports, Hollywood actor and beloved icon Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep while filming a new movie in the Dominican Republic. Liotta, who got his breakout role in the 1990 crime drama Goodfellas, was on a path to resurgence. At the time of his death, he had three movies in the works, according to his IMDb page. When the 67-year-old passed away, he was on location filming his new movie, Dangerous Waters. He was also working on April 29, 1992, a drama that follows the 1992 L.A. riots. Liotta was also filming a new movie called Substance alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley. According to IMDb, the plot is currently under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Ray Liotta Reportedly Died in Dominican Republic While Filming New Movie

Ray Liotta, a legendary actor whose career breakout came in the classic Martin Scorsese crime drama Goodfellas, has died at 67. According to reports from Deadline, he passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic. He was on location shooting the film Dangerous Waters. No foul play is suspected at the time. Tragically, Liotta leaves behind a daughter.
MOVIES
CBS LA

'I am utterly shattered;' Hollywood reacts to news of Ray Liotta's death

In the wake of the news that iconic actor Ray Liotta died on Thursday, co-stars, friends and celebrities alike took to social media to offer their condolences. Amongst those was Lorraine Bracco, the wife of Henry Hill in "Goodfellas," Liotta's most recognized and celebrated work. She offered a heartfelt message to her longtime friend via Twitter, stating that she was "utterly shattered" by the news. Robert De Niro, who also co-starred with Liotta in "Goodfellas," issued a statement, which read: "I was very saddened to learn of Ray's passing. He is way too young to have left us.""The Sopranos" creator David Chase,...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Interviewing Ray Liotta was a unique experience - he was an actor without pretence

When I phoned Ray Liotta last September, to interview him about his genuinely astonishing performance in the (underrated!) Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, I was braced for the worst. Phone interviews are pretty thankless at the best of times, as it’s impossible to get a sense of a person down the phone line, and Liotta was rumoured to be difficult, truculent, rude. I didn’t care, because I was such a fan of his acting, but his acting provided few reassurances, at least from an interviewing point of view. He was ominously convincing playing psychopaths in movies such as Something Wild, Goodfellas and The Many Saints. But he was just as convincing as Gary Figgis in Cop Land and the mysterious ghost of “Shoeless” Joe Jackson in The Field of Dreams. With some movie stars – Tom Hanks, say, or Meryl Streep – we may not know what they’re REALLY like, but you’re pretty safe assuming that they’re going to give you a good interview. With Liotta, I had no idea what to expect. His baffling career (why HADN’T he become a leading man after Goodfellas?) only added to the mystery. Who was this guy?
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

