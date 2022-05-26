RPG strategy meets MOBA with Mythic Legends' epic multiplayer gameplay

(Image credit: Hyperdot)

Strategy games are at their best when you can pore over your approach, focusing in on the perfect set of tactics to win you the round. But if you want your strategic action to be a little more fast-paced than an RTS, or struggle to fit a fully-fledged MOBA into your busy schedule, look no further than Mythic Legends and its innovative approach to multiplayer.

Mythic Legends is the first game from mobile developer Hyperdot studios. In each game, you'll need to assemble your army ahead of each battle, selecting and arranging units to build up potent synergies to best your opponents. Once you're ready to go, simply let your troops do the work. Every battle is almost completely autonomous, and although your choice of Legend - a powerful unit that oversees each round - can help swing the fight in your favour, you'll have to rely on your units and the bonds they form with one another if you want to win.

As you progress through each conflict, you'll be able to level up your units and increase the number of synergies your army is taking advantage of, making your troops more powerful as the game progresses. But if you can't commit to an entire campaign all at the same time, that's where Mythic Legends' brilliant multiplayer system comes to fore. The asynchronous drop-in, drop-out approach means that you can shape your approach when it suits you, but that you don't need to be at the helm in order for your forces to fight their way to victory. In ranked mode, your team will be matched against players of similar skill rather than similar power, so you'll have to make sure you're at the top of your game.

To do that, you'll need to be familiar with Mythic Legends' detailed world. Each of the dozens of units that face each other in the arena comes with its own class and background, and you'll need to combine those origins as you develop your strategy. Place two Knight-class units together, for example, and all nearby units will gain a bonus to their defenses. With a strong frontline in place, you could then choose from a wide array of other characters, but by using Idon, a Blademaster-class unit from the Empire origin, you'll boost those defenses even further, building up an immovable wall in front of your opponents.

Also crucial to success is how you choose to position your units. It's no surprise that rangers should go behind melee units, but what if your opponent has a single, high-value target that you'll have to take out early to win? In that case, you might want members of the Assassin class, placed in the perfect spot to rush the Rangers, Sorcerers, or Priests taking shelter on the far side of your opponents' board. With Mythic Legends' innovative multiplayer, you'll be able to perfect your approach over time, whenever suits you best.

While your units are key to success, make sure not to forget about your Legend. This character won't fight alongside your troops, but can still swing the battle in your favour. Crucially, however, you'll need to use gold and character cards to upgrade them over time, increasing the power of their signature abilities, and even more importantly, increasing the number of units you can have on your board. In turn, that'll mean more synergies of increasing power, which will help you take down increasingly powerful foes.

Whether you're looking for a hardcore new challenge or a more casual way to test your tactical nous, Mythic Legends' drop-in, drop-out multiplayer system transforms strategy gaming in a way that will work for you.

Players can now try to assemble the mightiest army the empire has ever seen, and unleash the power of beastmasters, knights, and sorcerers on their opponents. Mythic Legends is available to play now on all major platforms worldwide. (opens in new tab)