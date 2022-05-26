ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz launches Wisconsin Supreme Court bid

By Jessie Opoien
captimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz will run for the state Supreme Court seat currently held by Justice Patience Roggensack, she announced on Wednesday. Roggensack, who was elected to the state's high court in 2003 and 2013, and served six years as chief justice, is not seeking a third...

captimes.com

Comments / 0

wizmnews.com

Shouldn’t be playing politics with Wisconsin Elections Commission

First, they created it. Now, they want to kill it. But the Wisconsin Elections Commission is no Frankenstein’s monster. Wisconsin lawmakers created the agency to oversee elections in the state several years ago, replacing the Government Accountability Board, which was comprised of retired judges. The system worked fine, but some claimed some of these retired judges were trying to legislate from the bench, so they settled on the new Wisconsin Elections Commission. In an attempt to be fair, they created the six-person panel comprised of six democrats and six republicans. Which party served as chair would rotate between the two parties. That seems fair. But, sadly, politics has creeped in, and now some are calling for scrapping the very commission they created. Every Republican candidate for Governor wants you to think the elections weren’t fair and that therefore the Wisconsin Elections Commission is to blame. One member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission abruptly retired even though he was poised to become the next chairman. But Dean Knudson says because he refuses to claim Donald Trump won the election in Wisconsin, he was told by party bosses to not serve as chair. So he resigned instead, because of politics, on what is supposed to be an agency overseeing elections without political prejudice. They shouldn’t be playing politics with our elections. A group of retired judges would be able to tell them that.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

MMSD faces scrutiny on open records, including two lawsuits

The Madison Metropolitan School District is facing two lawsuits over open records practices. Both lawsuits, one from Madison Teachers Inc. about a delay to respond and another from the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty about a refusal to provide the requested records, were filed earlier this month in Dane County Circuit Court.
MADISON, WI
Urban Milwaukee

The State Of Politics: Vos Doing Doors, Faces Challenger

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he is spending 20 or more hours a week “doing doors,” listening to Racine County residents in the 63rd Assembly District that he has represented since 2005. The longest-serving Assembly speaker in Wisconsin history, and the Republican who led the fight for his party’s conservative priorities for the last 10 years, Vos is focusing on retail politics because he faces an Aug. 9 primary challenge from first-time challenger Adam Steen.
captimes.com

State Debate: Ron Johnson and guns sparks today's debate

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is is own worst opponent, writes columnist Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion posting. He points out that while he condemns the media, he actually craves press interviews. And he consistently lies to Wisconsin voters, Kaplan adds. Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy, meanwhile, points out that the NRA...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

State Republicans Want More Guns

As a national holiday, Memorial Day is meant to bring us together. Even if we differ on the politics that led our country into the many wars the U.S. has fought over the years, I can appreciate my neighbors who raise a flag, hands on hearts, at the veterans’ memorial at the local park. It’s moving to honor service, sacrifice, the elevation of a higher good over individual self-interest. Despite our differences, we can come together around our shared history and our country’s ideals — that all people are created equal, that, regardless of race, religion or national origin we all belong, together, to this vast, imperfect democracy that aims to uphold liberty and justice for all.
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Gerrymandering For Personal Gain

The Fitzgerald brothers are back in the same congressional district. It’s a subtle but potentially significant result of the fierce redistricting battle that wrapped in April with a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision giving the GOP significant political victories. The decision affects the political fortunes of two prominent Wisconsin Republicans...
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans are a tool of the NRA

Despite recent horrific mass shootings and broad support for meaningful gun reform, Republicans are incapable of supporting any law that limits access to dangerous weapons. Republican lawmakers are more scared of the influence of the NRA in partisan primaries than they are about being out of touch with most Americans.
wuwm.com

Utility executive expands push for second nuclear power plant in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin utility executive is stepping up his sales job for the idea of adding a new nuclear power plant in the state. The proposal has supporters and critics. The two reactors at the Point Beach nuclear plant north of Manitowoc continue to generate electricity, including for We Energies customers. There's even a controversial proposal to keep the plant running until about 2050, when it would be roughly 80 years old.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

‘Mounting what will be a vigorous defense’: Advocate-Aurora responds to lawsuit over high prices

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s biggest hospital system is facing a lawsuit regarding its alleged monopolization, anticompetitive methods and high prices. The class-action lawsuit was filed by Uriel Pharmacy which is a business located in East Troy, Wisconsin. Uriel has a self-funded health plan for its employees and has paid Advocate Aurora Health (AAH) for healthcare at the negotiated rates by Cigna.
EAST TROY, WI
WISN

'UPFRONT' recap: Gun debate reignites in Wisconsin after Texas school shooting

MILWAUKEE — State Rep. Deb Andraca (D-Whitefish Bay) is rebuffing calls for teachers to be armed after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. "I don't think guns belong in schools," Andraca said on WISN’s ‘UPFRONT’ which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. "I was a substitute teacher. I'm also a gun owner. I have my concealed carry license, and I don’t know any teachers who think this is a good idea. All this talk of arming schools and fortifying schools, it really distracts from the real problem which is easy access to guns."
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

State of Wisconsin turns 174 years old today

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Happy birthday to -- US!. The state of Wisconsin became the 30th state on May 29, 1848. There are several theories as to the origin of the name Wisconsin -- most having to do with the state being named after the Wisconsin River. There were Native...
WISCONSIN STATE
Racine County Eye

Ballot drop boxes cause for lawsuits in Racine, Kenosha

RACINE AND KENOSHA – The Cities of Racine and Kenosha are among five Wisconsin cities sued this week by a conservative law firm over the use of absentee ballot drop boxes. The Thomas More Society of Chicago, on behalf of individual residents from Racine, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Madison and Kenosha, filed separate lawsuits on Wednesday against elections officials in each of the cities. The suits were brought by Erick Kaardal, who is listed as Thomas More Society’s special counsel.
RACINE, WI

