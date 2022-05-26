EC needs a post office we can be proud of

This question is for the citizens of Pasquotank County: Where is the Elizabeth City postmaster, and why would he not talk to local citizens on May 5 concerning their lack of mail delivery?

And why does the U.S. Post Office building look horribly neglected? Take a look at the front and sides of the building next time you go to buy stamps. I would think the postmaster would have the building painted and the aluminum siding that is peeling away replaced.

Also note the size of the American flag! My husband commented to a teller at the post office a few weeks ago that the American flag in front of the building was shredded and should be replaced. The replacement? A flag smaller than the POW/MIA flag on the same pole!

Where is the pride of place? I want my tax dollars to be used in Elizabeth City on a post office I am pleased to visit. I have taken numerous pictures of the exterior of the Elizabeth City Post Office and was in the process of contacting both the postmaster and U.S. Postmaster General to question its state when I saw the column you published this week by Hezekiah Brown. We should all be concerned about the state of this important public building that our tax dollars support.

CHRISTINE VEALE

Elizabeth City