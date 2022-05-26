ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do in Baltimore May 27-June 2

By John Coffren, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago
A boat passes as golfers finish up hole 11 par 3 On Course at Rocky Point Golf Course in Essex on Thursday, August 9, 2018. Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Have an out-of-this-world experience, listen to smooth jazz, learn about men of color who were national icons, see art in a new way or play a round of golf for charity.

Ongoing: Balticon 56

Sci-fi and fantasy fans head down to the inner harbor to attend Balticon 56 at the Renaissance Harborplace Hotel, 202 East Pratt Street. Enjoy author panels, gaming and more. Guests include authors David Gerrold, known for the Star Trek episode “The Trouble With Tribbles,” and C.J. Cherryh, known for her “Foreigner Universe” series and others. The event is sponsored by the Baltimore Science Fiction Society. Ticket prices range from $20 to $85 for adults 26 and over, $10 to $43 for adults 13 to 25, $7 to $28 for children 6-12 and kids five and under are free. Times are 2:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. balticon.org

Friday to Monday

Friday: Grover Washington Jr. Tribute

Celebrate a jazz great as the Grover Washington Jr. Tribute Legacy Band performs at the Keystone Korner Baltimore, 1350 Lancaster Street. Performances by Marc Johnson on keyboards, Richard Tucker on guitar, Lee Smith on bass, Ricardo Tucker Sr. on percussion, Webb Thomas on drums and Don Braden on saxophone. Ticket prices range from $10 to $45. instantseats.com

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Ongoing: ‘Men of Change’ at the Lewis Museum

Learn about African-Americans who became national icons at the “Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth.” exhibit at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture, 830 East Pratt Street. Celebrated figures include sports icon Muhammad Ali, author James Baldwin, poet W.E.B. Du Bois and more. The free event is part of the Smithsonian traveling exhibition. lewismuseum.org

Through August 14

Ongoing: ‘Salman Toor: No Ordinary Love’ at BMA

See recognizable works of art past and present reinterpreted in “Salman Toor: No Ordinary Love” at the Baltimore Museum of Art. The exhibit includes over 45 paintings, many with brown and queer figures front and center to upend concepts of power and sexuality. His work can be found in the Cone Wing and Jacobs Gallery. Admission is free and hours are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. artbma.org

Through Oct. 23

Thursday: Presidential Golf Open

Play a round or two on the links and support a good cause at the Annual Presidential Open at Rocky Point Golf Course, 1935 Back River Neck Road, Essex. The fundraiser benefits the Society of American Military Engineers Baltimore Post and Chesapeake Post Scholarship Funds. Ticket prices range from $90 to $1,000. eventbrite.com

Thursday 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

