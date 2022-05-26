ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach police pulled some cops out of schools amid staff shortages. Now the school system is adding more armed officers.

By Kelsey Kendall, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago
A school bus sits in front of Red Mill Elementary School in Virginia Beach. Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Virginia Beach’s school system will add five armed security officers to its ranks, to ease the loss of some school resource officers.

Under the School Security Officer program, current security assistants can move into SRO positions and be armed while on duty if they have previous law enforcement experience. At this point, the division has identified five security assistants who qualify.

Virginia Beach schools began moving forward with this process in April, identifying at least 15 assistants who qualified. Training with the city’s police department took place earlier this month.

This comes after the police department removed some officers from schools to conduct patrols amidst staffing shortages .

Thomas DeMartini, director of Safe Schools, told the board on April 5 that there was a plan to ensure adequate response to critical situations, including planned patrols by police officers.

DeMartini explained that the SROs should return in the fall, and these newly armed officers would “bolster” security when that happens.

“Common sense tells us, the closer an officer is to a conflict, the quicker a resolution can occur,” DeMartini said in the April meeting.

School officials did not give some details about the plan, including where the security officers would work, citing safety concerns.

These discussions took place in the hours following the Texas elementary school shooting which left at least 19 children and two teachers dead.

According to the division’s website , each school has a security assistant to monitor who is coming in and out of the school buildings and ensuring safety protocols throughout the day. SROs are uniformed officers who work on-site in middle and high schools and are available for elementary schools.

Comments / 11

Rosemary Phillips
5d ago

I think all school needs to beef up security and add metal detectors it's sad but look where we are today

Reply(3)
8
Shermie
5d ago

Why? Because of Texas? Because something happened in Texas now they’re going to be security? This could happen anywhere at any time. You must be prepared at all times. Bank robberies don’t happen every day. At every bank. But they have security every day.

Reply
2
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
wfirnews.com

Virginia man found guilty in ex-girlfriend’s strangulation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – A jury found a Virginia man guilty on Friday of strangling his ex-girlfriend almost four years in front of the couple’s young toddlers. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports Lamont Johnson was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Bellamy Gamboa in July 2018. The jury also convicted Johnson of two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor for leaving the couple’s 20-month-old toddlers home alone while he disposed of Gamboa’s body. Jurors resumed deliberations Friday afternoon to determine the sentence for Johnson. The murder charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

