CRANE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Naval Support Activity Crane Base continued an annual Memorial Day tradition on Monday. On Memorial Day, the base allows visitors onto the property to visit loved ones in the cemeteries on the base. In 1941, shortly before the attack on Pearl Harbor, NSA Crane was commissioned. The area was formerly occupied by regular Hoosiers before the Navy purchased the land.

CRANE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO