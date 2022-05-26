ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comedian Emma Willmann

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou've seen her on "Colbert" and on shows like "The...

katu.com





STEVIE NICKS TICKET GIVEAWAY

Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Union, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill; and Washington Counties: Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania, and Wahkiakum.
PORTLAND, OR


Oregon Zoo returns 23 northwestern pond turtles to the wild

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of 23 northwestern pond turtles are back in the wild, according to the Oregon Zoo. With the help of volunteers, wildlife officials and a local Girl Scout troop, the zoo returned the endangered reptiles to the Columbia River Gorge. Since last October, officials said...
OREGON STATE


Aesthetic Medicine: Botox

It's a quick and simple procedure that can erase wrinkles from your face so you can look as young as you feel. Tammy Hernandez visited Jerry Darm, MD, at Aesthetic Medicine to share the benefits of Botox. Aesthetic Medicine is located at 4800 Meadows Road in Lake Oswego. For more...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR


The Big Float on the Willamette River returns for 10th - and final - year in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Big Float, an annual summer celebration on the Willamette River in Portland, is back this July for its tenth and final year. Willie Levenson is the ringleader of the Human Access Project and is behind The Big Float. He says he’s ending the event because it has served its purpose – to change Portland’s relationship with the Willamette River. He says it’s evident by the 20,000 people who have jumped into the river during the past nine events.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment


Behavioral specialists offer advice around talking to children about tragedy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cheri Lovre founded the Crisis Management Institute almost 40 years ago to provide training in schools after trauma. The behavioral specialist focuses on crisis response training and long-term recovery. Lovre worked with students in Colorado following the Columbine shooting, as well as children in New York...
PORTLAND, OR


Tourist communities prepare for crowds over 2022 summer season

DETROIT, Ore. — Detroit Lake is still recovering from the 2020 wildfires, but campsites are booked out all summer. Mayor Jim Trett said he was encouraged to see the town busy for the Memorial Day weekend. "It is a lot of people up there. We do have a few...
DETROIT, OR


Saluting Our Seniors: Tahir Burley from Reynolds Learning Academy

K2 is saluting our seniors, the graduating class of 2022, and all they have achieved in difficult times. Tahir Burley from Reynolds Learning Academy shared a message to his fellow graduates. Watch for more seniors every weekday as the school year comes to a close. This segment was sponsored by...
PORTLAND, OR
Emma Willmann


Vancouver Memorial Day event honors those who made ultimate sacrifice

VANCOUVER, Wash. — At a gathering here Monday, Washington Army National Guard members fired a howitzer and others did a gun salute to recognize the service members who have paid the ultimate price. Organizers called it a solemn but joyful day. The annual ceremony at the bandstand on the...
VANCOUVER, WA


'100 Deadliest Days' for teen drivers starts on Memorial Day

Portland, ORE — Memorial Day marks the beginning of what transportation officials call the "100 Deadliest Days" for teen drivers. There were 2,400 teenagers killed in crashes in 2019, according to the CDC. That's why starting Monday, officials are sounding the alarm for parents to talk to their kids...
PORTLAND, OR


Portland restaurant copes with rising product costs, urges people to support local

Families and households are struggling with rising costs at the grocery store, and those prices continue to rise. According to the U.S. Commerce Department, inflation eased a bit in April in comparison to March. Though, prices rose 6.3%. New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of meat is rising at the fastest rate. Chicken is up more than 16%. That means Americans are paying about $0.30 more per pound. Ground beef is up nearly 15%, about $0.80 more per pound than last year.
PORTLAND, OR


Seaside High School band director dies in Highway 26 crash

SEASIDE, Ore. — The band director at Seaside High School has died in a crash on Highway 26 over the weekend, the Seaside School District confirmed. Kyle Rieger, 26, was hit by the driver of a Tesla who, Oregon State Police said, crossed the center line and hit Rieger’s Hyundai Tucson.
#Helium Comedy Club


Driver killed after crash in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police and medical crews are at the scene of a deadly crash in Northeast Portland Tuesday morning. The crash was reported just after 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Northeast 102nd and Prescott. Portland police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a car...
PORTLAND, OR


Boating business in Portland thrives despite record rainfall

PORTLAND, Ore. — If you feel like the Portland rain has been relentless, you're right. April was the wettest on record, according to the National Weather Service, and May is creeping into the history books as well. According to NWS Portland, this May is the 10th wettest May on...
PORTLAND, OR


At least two local schools receive threat on social media

Students and staff of at least two schools received threats on social media on Tuesday. Centennial High School was placed in a secure protocol just after 8:20 a.m. due to a threat reportedly posted on social media. That means exterior doors stay locked, but operations inside continue as usual. Gresham...
GRESHAM, OR


Folks caught with more than 4 ounces of marijuana in Virginia may soon be fined $500

ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia lawmakers return to Richmond Wednesday to vote on a state budget deal, which now includes new penalties for marijuana possession. Under the proposal, people who possess more than four ounces of marijuana in public in Virginia could soon face a misdemeanor and have to pay a $500 fine. It’s all part of a compromise Virginia lawmakers are expected to vote on as soon as this week.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA


Suspicious package delivered to Oregon Department of Corrections headquarters

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) headquarters building in Salem received a suspicious package addressed to the DOC Director on Tuesday. The mailroom area was secured and the building was evacuated. Officials said Oregon State Police were able to evaluate the package for any hazardous substances...
SALEM, OR


Tacoma Police arrest driver inside vehicle stolen from Portland

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police say they arrested a man Saturday afternoon after police found him in a stolen car. According to police, the car was parked at 1901 S 72nd St and the driver was passed out behind the vehicle. Officers blocked him in and he tried to ram his way out but was arrested.
TACOMA, WA


Driver dies, another in serious condition after crash on Highway 26

SEASIDE, Ore. — A driver died and another is in serious condition after a crash on Highway 26 on Saturday. The crash happened shortly before noon on Saturday, May 28 near milepost 10. Initial reports state that Fredrick Scheffler II, 49, of Portland, was heading west on the highway...
SEASIDE, OR



