Comedian Emma Willmann

Families and households are struggling with rising costs at the grocery store, and those prices continue to rise. According to the U.S. Commerce Department, inflation eased a bit in April in comparison to March. Though, prices rose 6.3%. New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of meat is rising at the fastest rate. Chicken is up more than 16%. That means Americans are paying about $0.30 more per pound. Ground beef is up nearly 15%, about $0.80 more per pound than last year.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO