Tappan, NY

Tappan Zee High School students pour out of school in protest over gun control

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
At least 100 students from Tappan Zee High School in Orangeburg stepped out of school today in protest over stricter gun control.

Parents plead for common sense gun reform at Ossining march

Parents marched in the streets of Ossining Sunday begging for action after the mass shooting at a Texas school. People showed their support in Market Square, calling for common sense gun laws like taking assault weapons off the streets. They say it was difficult to send their children to school...
OSSINING, NY
Tappan, NY
Orangeburg, NY
