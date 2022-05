A 5-year-old Model Elementary student is the latest drowning victim in Lake Allatoona. This update from state Department of Natural Resources:. “Just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Georgia DNR Game Wardens responded to a drowning in Clear Creek on Allatoona Lake in Bartow County. According to witnesses, a 5-year-old male was playing on a float in the lake and a few minutes later he was missing from the float. The game wardens located the victim with side scan sonar in approximately six feet of water and the Bartow County Dive Team recovered the victim’s body at 4:35 p.m. The victim has been identified as Kaiden Franklin, 5.”

BARTOW COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO