NEW YORK — Starling Marte and Nick Plummer each homered and finished with four RBIs as the New York Mets rode an early offensive outburst to rout the Washington Nationals 13-5 on Monday night.The top three batters in the Mets' order — Luis Guillorme, Marte and Francisco Lindor — combined to reach base in their first nine plate appearances, all of which occurred in the first three innings against Nationals starter Erick Fedde and reliever Andres Machado.New York trailed 3-0 after a half-inning but led 12-4 after the fourth.Lindor had RBI singles in the first and third. He has at...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO