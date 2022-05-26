Cocaine Bear: Final Ray Liotta film had just announced official release date

Cocaine Bear , one of the last films made by the late Ray Liotta , had announced its official release date only a few weeks before the actor’s death.

The film, which is directed by Elizabeth Banks , is due for a cinema release on 24 February 2023, Universal confirmed earlier this month.

Based on a true story, it will tell of a 1985 incident in which a 175 pound black bear was found next to a duffel bag that had once been filled with more than 70 pounds of cocaine before it was hurled from a drug smuggler’s plane. You can read the full story of what happened here .

Liotta’s final Instagram post was about the movie, with the star writing: “ Cocaine Bear follows an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of the white powder and goes on a coke-fueled rampage seeking more blow — and blood.”

Cocaine Bear is Banks’ third feature after directing Charlie’s Angels in 2019 and Pitch Perfect 3 in 2015.

The film also stars Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr and Jesse Tyler.

Liotta’s death at the age of 67 was reported earlier today (26 May) . Liotta, who was best known for his leading role in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 crime classic Goodfellas , died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting a new film, according to Deadline.

The actor was in the Dominican Republic filming a project entitled Dangerous Waters.

Liotta was also set to star in French director Coralie Fargeat’s feminist body horror The Substance , alongside Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.