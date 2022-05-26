ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

The Latest on Gonzaga Players In the NBA Draft

By Christian Pedersen
 4 days ago

The 2022 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching, and while it remains clear that Chet Holmgren should be a top pick this year, there is a lot of questions that remain outside the first few picks.

On this episode  of Gonzaga Nation Dickau looks at Drew Timme and others to see where each may potentially land, if anywhere, in the draft or free agency process.

Spokane, WA
