Mansfield, OH

Richland Academy to celebrate 30 years on June 11

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD — Join Richland Academy of the Arts on June 11, 2022 for a celebratory evening event honoring 30 years of arts education in Downtown Mansfield!. Guests at this event can enjoy cocktails with a cash bar, dinner from Alana Gillson's Ooh La La Catering, decorations created by Mary Cox from...

richlandsource.com

Pioneer trio headed to National SkillsUSA competition

SHELBY -- Three girls, Reghan Henry, Summer Kennard and Amadia Aguire arrived at Pioneer Career & Technology Center from three different schools. They had three different goals, different backgrounds and visions. Yet they found friendship and maybe even their future at Pioneer. During the school year, the trio went to...
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Art by Highland students helps to heal

SPARTA -- Six pieces of art created by Highland Local School District students were recently selected by representatives for recognition by Akron Children’s Hospital. “Akron Children’s is committed to include art that patients and parents can enjoy as they navigate their way through very strong emotions” says spokesperson for Akron Children’s, Jill Hazen.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion advanced woodworking students help enrich the school campus

GALION -- Students in Bruce Weirich’s Advanced Woodworking class at Galion High School were tasked with a project from Galion Superintendent Jennifer Allerding to design and build picnic tables for different areas of the school district’s campus. The results are eight beautiful new picnic tables at the district’s...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Community Foundation for Crawford County awards $184K in scholarships to local students

BUCYRUS - The Community Foundation for Crawford County recently awarded over $184,000 in scholarships to both graduating seniors and current college students. As President Lisa Workman explained, “Due to the high drop-out rate of college students and the high cost of postsecondary education, we have come to see value in giving an increasing number of our scholarships to current college students. Graduating seniors also already have so many more scholarship opportunities than they will later in their college career.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Local
Ohio Education
County
Richland County, OH
Mansfield, OH
Education
City
Cleveland, OH
Richland County, OH
Education
City
Mansfield, OH
richlandsource.com

Red, White & Blue Banner Benefit Brunch set for June 19 in Crestline

CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) is hosting a brunch on Sunday June 19 at noon to raise funds for the purchase of materials needed to display Veteran Banners around downtown Crestline. The Red, White & Blue Banner Benefit Brunch will take place at the Crestline St....
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Kathleen Myra Reece

Kathleen Myra Reece, 87, of Mansfield, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, May 30, 2022. Kathleen, affectionately known as Kay by her friends and family and as “Babe” by her adoring husband, was born on January 12, 1935 in Mansfield, Ohio, and she was the daughter of Kenneth and Katherine (Lehman) Russell. Kay was a member of Foursquare Gospel Church. When her husband, George, pastored she was very active and she volunteered for many years at the church food pantry. A true servant, Kay was gentle and always kind. Kay’s favorite thing in life was being a wife and mother. She loved and adored her family and cherished time spent together making many fond memories. One of her favorite things to do was attend her grandchildren’s sporting events and other events. Kay enjoyed staying fit and loved going to the gym. She met with her classmates of the class of 1953, “The Club”, every year to catch up.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield celebrates Memorial Day with parade, speakers, heroes

MANSFIELD -- Harold Richard Gahm and Jack Cowell know from first-person experience the sacrifice that embodies the spirit of Memorial Day. The duo, representing Mansfield's World War II veterans, were honored during Monday's parade and program that sprawled down Park Avenue West and spilled into the Gazebo on a sun-splashed morning.
MANSFIELD, OH
#Arts Education#Arts Council#Jazz#Ooh La La#Join Richland Academy#Local News
cleveland19.com

Bay senior earns college degree before graduating high school

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bay High School senior has received her associate degree from Cuyahoga Community College before she will receive her high school diploma this Tuesday, according to Bay Village Schools. Senior Olivia Konschak was involved with the college credit plus program, Bay Village Schools said, which...
BAY VILLAGE, OH
richlandsource.com

Rosemary Quitter

Rosemary Quitter (June 5, 1934- May 23, 2022) passed away quietly and gracefully at home, in her sleep with her husband of 67 years, Jim, by her side. Memorial Services will be held in Delaware, Ohio on June 20th, 2022. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Mary’s Bereavement Fund. Follow the link for further details.
DELAWARE, OH
richlandsource.com

Sworn in: Mansfield Fire Department welcomes 5 new firefighters

MANSFIELD -- The Thundering Herd's loss became the Mansfield Fire Department's gain. Mike Garn, a 6-foot-5 member of the Marshall University football team until injuries forced him from the game, was among five new firefighters sworn in on Tuesday afternoon during a ceremony at Station 1 on Third Street. GALLERY:...
MANSFIELD, OH
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
richlandsource.com

Is there a Knox County link to the wild man mystery?

MOUNT VERNON -- Delaware County Sheriff T. B. Williams crept through the woods in the falling light, his deputies moving near him quietly in a line. Following the reports of local residents, the lawmen were gathered in Scioto Township, just past the transfer station that powered the interurban train line.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Crawford County Fair royalty competition applications open

BUCYRUS -- The Crawford County Fair royalty committee has opened applications for the 2022 royalty contest, including queen, king, prince, princess and livestock royalty. Applications can be found at https://crawford.osu.edu/program-areas/4-h-youth-development/member-forms-applications. Applications are due back to the extension office on or before June 20 at 4:30pm. All contestants must belong to...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Reader provides vintage images of the Fredericktown RR cutting

FREDERICKTOWN -- My recent columns about the Fredericktown train derailment in 1912 prompted long time reader Aaron James to delve into his collection of local images, where he turned up some interesting shots of the area in question. Two shots are postcards from around the same period as the real...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
thisiscleveland.com

Out on the Town: LGBTQIA+ Owned Businesses in Cleveland

Pride month is only 30 days long, but you can celebrate pride all year long by supporting local businesses run by LGBTQIA+ people. Come take a pride month tour through Cleveland with some of the spots below. Start Your Day Right. Need your early morning caffeine fix? You’ve got some...
richlandsource.com

Oak Harbor finds small margin for win in tilt with Lexington

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Oak Harbor to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Lexington 5-4 in Ohio high school softball on May 28. In recent action on May 24, Lexington faced off against Bryan and Oak Harbor took on Wauseon on May 21 at Oak Harbor High School. For a full recap, click here.
OAK HARBOR, OH
WHIZ

Local Man Wins 10,000 for A Hole In One

NASHPORT, Ohio – A local man scored a hole in one and scored $10,000 because of it. Luke Sutton of Coshocton is the first person to receive a hole in one at Virtues Golf Club in Nashport Hole in One competition and he is very excited about it. “I...
NASHPORT, OH
richlandsource.com

Climbing out of trouble: Antwerp overcomes Haviland Wayne Trace

Haviland Wayne Trace dented the scoreboard first, but Antwerp responded to earn a 6-2 decision in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 28. Recently on May 19 , Haviland Wayne Trace squared off with Edgerton in a baseball game . For a full recap, click here. We want...
ANTWERP, OH

