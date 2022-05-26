Ocean City Shooting Still Under Investigation

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Frederica area on Sunday afternoon. On May 29, 2022, at approximately 5:56 p.m., a maroon 2008 Cadillac DTS was traveling westbound on Bowers Beach Road east of Skeeter Neck Road. At this time, the operator of the Cadillac crossed the double-yellow line on the roadway and attempted to pass numerous vehicles that were also traveling westbound. The Cadillac passed these vehicles in the eastbound lane of Bowers Beach Road while continuing westbound. As the Cadillac approached a white 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan traveling eastbound on Bowers Beach Road at the same location, both operators swerved into the eastbound shoulder of the roadway, resulting in a head-on collision between the vehicles.

