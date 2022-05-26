Regional Rail Authority will use grant funding for Gold Line construction

The Washington County Board of Commissioners, sitting as the Regional Rail Authority April 19, agreed to begin work on the Gold Line bus-rapid transit project.

Both the Washington County Regional Railroad Authority and the County Board, as two of the Gold Line Joint Powers Board Parties, needed to take action to allow funds to be used for civil construction before the Full Funding Grant Agreement is received from the Federal Transit Administration. Allowing funds for this use will not increase the overall county share. Ramsey County is scheduled to take a similar action in the coming weeks.

Washington County will fund $120.5 million of the Gold Line project cost. None of that will come from property taxes, but rather from the transportation sales tax. It is anticipated that the project will begin construction in September.

Later in the regular County Board meeting on the same day, the board approved the Gold Line funding commitment.

The Gold Line is a bus-rapid transit project that will connect downtown St. Paul with Woodbury, with transit stops along the way.