After Uvalde school shooting, minister Danté Stewart says to protect your humanity in grief

UVALDE, Texas — As residents in Uvalde grapple with the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, many are trying to soothe their community with an age-old salve: Food. All over town people are holding cookouts to make meals for the families of the victims. The gatherings have an improvised feel. Best friends Romie Perez and Elia Zamarripa — both in their mid-60s — learned of one such plan when they bumped into a friend at Walmart, who told them his family was going to grill burgers for distribution at a place commonly referred to as "the Mexican park."

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO