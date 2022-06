MONROE — The Town of Monroe currently has just 92 of its total housing units qualifying as affordable housing, according to Town Planner Richard Schultz. However, there are plans in the works to nearly double this supply of affordable housing, he said at the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission’s May 19 meeting. There are currently 70 new units either in initial or final approval stages, spread across three projects.

