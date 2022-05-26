14-year-old student arrested in connection to threats made against Boulder middle school

A 14-year-old student was arrested Wednesday in connection to threats made against a Boulder middle school, the Boulder Police Department announced.

On Tuesday, officers were told that a 14-year-old male student threatened a school shooting at Casey Middle School during celebrations that were planned for Thursday, as well as other possible threats of violence, according to Boulder police.

The department began investigating the threats and coordinated with the Boulder Valley School District to provide an increased police presence around Casey Middle School.

On Wednesday, with help from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, detectives executed a search warrant at the teen's home in Superior, Colorado. The teen was arrested on a felony charge of inciting destruction of life or property and a misdemeanor charge of interference of staff or students of educational institutions. He was taken into custody without incident, according to Boulder police.

“This type of situation is every parent’s worst nightmare, and we know our community felt this even more profoundly considering what happened in Texas yesterday. We take every threat seriously and our officers and detectives worked overnight with the FBI Denver Field Office and the District Attorney’s Office following up on these tips to make this arrest. I’m proud of the work they did to keep our community safe,” Deputy Chief of Operations Stephen Redfearn said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Boulder Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 303-441-4483 and reference case 22-4890. Tipsters can remain anonymous and contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.