Gothenburg, NE

30 coal cars involved in UP derailment near Gothenburg

North Platte Post
 4 days ago
GOTHENBURG, Neb.-Crews had quite the mess to clean up on Thursday after a Union Pacific train derailment just east of Gothenburg. According...

Gov. Ricketts' Memorial Day statement

Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Memorial Day, which will be celebrated on May 30, 2022. “On Memorial Day, we honor the brave Americans who have given their lives in service to our nation. For nearly 250 years, our Republic has been defended by brave women and men who have answered the call of duty in times of war. Many have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we hold dear. The liberties we enjoy wouldn’t be possible without their heroism.”
OMAHA, NE
Lincoln County marriage licenses

Jack William DeCent, 42, Hershey and Kelsey Lyn Terry, 31, Hershey. Caleb Daniel Vote, 22, Wallace and Emily Jeanette Altman, 24, Wallace. George Arthur Denton Fisher, 50, North Platte and Robin Michelle Eltzen, 48, North Platte. Paul Anthony Orr, 36, North Platte and Nicole Jenny Howitt, 22, North Platte. Robert...
North Platte man accused of groping woman on couch

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been arrested after he allegedly groped a woman without her consent. Police said on May 20 at around 10:52 p.m., officers responded to the report of suspicious activity in the 1200 block of William Ave. Police said it was reported that Zachary Buhman,...
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

