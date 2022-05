OMAHA, Neb. -- A 41-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in federal court for a 2018 robbery at a jewelry store. Kenneth S. Jones was sentenced Wednesday for the crime of robbery in violation of the Hobbs Act. Jones was sentenced to 10 years in prison, to be served consecutive to the 220-month prison sentence Jones received in the Southern District of Texas in 2019. Jones was also ordered to pay over $500,000 in restitution. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.

