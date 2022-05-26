ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Jimmy Kimmel's Tearful Remarks About Texas Shooting Cut By Broadcaster

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue on Wednesday (May 25) night about the devastating shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the day before.

However, his full remarks didn't have much screen-time, according to People . The late night TV host's speech was cut with commercials in the Lone Star State as Kimmel discussed the Uvalde school shooting . The network in question was Dallas/Fort Worth's ABC affiliate, WFAA. In a tweet , Kimmel addressed the situation: "To my friends in Dallas who are asking: I do not know whether our @ABCNetwork affiliate @wfaa cut away from my monologue tonight intentionally or inadvertently but I will find out. In the meantime, here's what you didn't get to see," Kimmel said with a link to the full monologue.

Peter Freedman , director of digital content at WFAA, responded to Kimmel's tweet with an explanation: "We'd made the decision earlier in the day to extend our 10 o'clock news to include *extra* Uvalde coverage in our broadcast, it had nothing to do with your monlogue. We're on the same team. 🤝"

In Kimmel's remarks, he teared up as he recalled the incidents that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

"Hi, it’s Jimmy, and I wanted to speak to you directly without an audience for just a bit before we start this show because here we are again on another day of mourning in this country. Once again we grieve. For the little boys and girls whose lives have been ended and whose families have been destroyed while our leaders on the right, the Americans at Congress and at Fox News and these other outlets warn us not to politicize this. They immediately criticize our president for even speaking about doing something to stop it because they don’t want to speak about it. Because they know what they’ve done, and they know what they haven't done and they know it’s indefensible, so they’d rather sweep this under the rug."

He continued:

"This is not a time for moments of silence. This is a time to be loud and to stay loud and not stop until we fix this. ... How does this make sense to anyone? These are our children. And our representatives are supposed to represent us. We want limits on who can walk around with an AR-15 , and it damn well shouldn’t be a teenager who works at a fast-food restaurant. If we can’t agree on that, forget it. It's not their fault, this is now our fault, because we get angry, we demand action, we don’t get it, they wait it out and we go back to the lives that we should rightfully go back to. But you know who doesn’t forget it? The parents of the children at Sandy Hook, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and now Robb Elementary School. They won’t forget it."

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel's monologue below :

Comments / 0

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
