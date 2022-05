May 30, 2022 – A one-day training course will equip board members of local nonprofit organizations with the skills and confidence needed for reviewing their organization’s financial statements. “Take the Fear Out of Financial Statements,” an educational session on the responsibilities of financial oversight, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at the Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 N. Water St., Decatur, Ill. The $30 enrollment fee also includes materials and light refreshments.

