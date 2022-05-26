ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley County, SD

10th annual Trails 4 Transplants ride covering various parts of Stanley County this week

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of people hoping to raise awareness about becoming an organ donor have gathered in Fort Pierre for the 10th annual...

drgnews.com

Comments / 1

drgnews.com

Mobridge Pollock Girls do well at State Track and Feild

The Mobridge Pollock Girls Track and Field Team finished 7th over all in the team standings at the 2022 South Dakota High School State Track and Field Meet held last weekend in Sioux Falls. The Timber Lake boys ended up 9th, Potter County 19th and Herreid Selby Area 20th in the class B final standings. The Mobridge Pollock Boys finished 30th in the A boy’s final standings. The Class A girl’s 4 by 200 Relay team consisting of Sophia Overland , Landyn Henderson, Jacy Netterville and Ryli Thompson ran a 1:48 good enough for 6th overall. Heidi Olson ran the 1600 in 5:16 to take a 4th place finish. Ryli Thompson from Mobridge Pollock ran a 1:01 in the 400 Meter Dash, good enough for 6th place. Brady Bauer from Mobridge Pollock ran a 51.17 in the 400 Meter Dash, good enough for 7th place. Simon Fried from Mobridge Pollock ran the 300-meter Hurdles in 42:59 and took an 8th place finish. The Girls 1600 Sprint Medley Relay team for Mobridge Pollock consisting of Sophia Overland, Landyn Henderson, Ryli Thompson and Heidi Olson took a third place with a time of 4:21:70. The Mobridge Pollock Girl’s 4 by 400 Meter Relay team won the state track meet running a time of 4:06.35. Jacey Netterville, Faith Heil, Ryli Thompson and Landyn Henderson are your 4 by 400 2002 State Champions. The Potter County Girl’s Class b 4 by 400 relay consisting of Kristie Lake, Rayel Rersoon, Danika Kaup and Emma Schlachter ran in 4:10.32 and won the state championship. The rest of the results from this past weekend’s State Track and Field are on the website sdpb dot org.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Dupree, Timber Lake among latest Community Development Block Grant recipients

The South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development has awarded over $2.7 million in Community Development Block Grant funds to four projects. Dupree, Isabel, Lead and Timber Lake will use the monies to help fund community projects that total more than $10 million. CDBG awards include the following:. The...
DUPREE, SD
drgnews.com

Mary Knife 1991 - 2022

Mary Knife, 31, of Eagle Butte, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Monument Health, Rapid City. Funeral services are currently pending. Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Mary’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)
EAGLE BUTTE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man sentenced to life; repairing grain bins; early voting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Little Eagle, South Dakota man is heading to federal prison after being convicted on multiple charges. A Sioux Falls man...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Qulyssia Alkire 2020 - 2022

Qulyssia Alkire, 2 year old daughter of Travis and Tonisha Alkire passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Mayo Hospital in Rochester, MN. Arrangements are pending with Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.
ROCHESTER, MN
drgnews.com

Pierre woman sentenced to prison on Grand Theft charge

A 35 year old woman from Pierre has been sentenced (May 20, 2022) to prison time for her involvement in a Grand Theft incident last year. Stanley County State’s Attorney Tom Maher says on April 5, 2021, Crysta Marie Ward and her accomplice, Daniel Puppel stole about $5,000 cash from a lock box taken from an elderly victim’s residence in Fort Pierre. Puppel’s probation for charges in Hughes and Stanley Counties was recently revoked and he was sent to prison.
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

20-year-old dies in a Tuesday morning crash

WINNER, S.D. (KELO) — A man has died in a one-vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday morning. The crash happened about 3 miles northwest of Winner, officials say. Crash information suggests the driver was heading north on 314th Avenue before losing control around 275th Street and 314th Avenue. The pickup then rolled, and the 20-year-old driver was thrown from the vehicle.
WINNER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man will spend two and a half years in federal prison for accidentally shooting and killing a man. According to court papers, Joshua Walking Eagle was playing horseshoes with the victim in May of 2020 in Rosebud, when another man drove up and pointed a shotgun at them.
RAPID CITY, SD
KX News

Man facing possible life sentence is a lottery winner in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A man facing a possible life sentence on federal drug and money laundering charges has won the lottery in South Dakota. KELO-TV reports 45-year-old Canbie Thompson was featured on the state lottery’s website for winning $40,000 on a scratch-off ticket. Thompson earlier pleaded guilty to the charges which resulted from a […]
LOTTERY

