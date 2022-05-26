10th annual Trails 4 Transplants ride covering various parts of Stanley County this week

The Mobridge Pollock Girls Track and Field Team finished 7th over all in the team standings at the 2022 South Dakota High School State Track and Field Meet held last weekend in Sioux Falls. The Timber Lake boys ended up 9th, Potter County 19th and Herreid Selby Area 20th in the class B final standings. The Mobridge Pollock Boys finished 30th in the A boy’s final standings. The Class A girl’s 4 by 200 Relay team consisting of Sophia Overland , Landyn Henderson, Jacy Netterville and Ryli Thompson ran a 1:48 good enough for 6th overall. Heidi Olson ran the 1600 in 5:16 to take a 4th place finish. Ryli Thompson from Mobridge Pollock ran a 1:01 in the 400 Meter Dash, good enough for 6th place. Brady Bauer from Mobridge Pollock ran a 51.17 in the 400 Meter Dash, good enough for 7th place. Simon Fried from Mobridge Pollock ran the 300-meter Hurdles in 42:59 and took an 8th place finish. The Girls 1600 Sprint Medley Relay team for Mobridge Pollock consisting of Sophia Overland, Landyn Henderson, Ryli Thompson and Heidi Olson took a third place with a time of 4:21:70. The Mobridge Pollock Girl’s 4 by 400 Meter Relay team won the state track meet running a time of 4:06.35. Jacey Netterville, Faith Heil, Ryli Thompson and Landyn Henderson are your 4 by 400 2002 State Champions. The Potter County Girl’s Class b 4 by 400 relay consisting of Kristie Lake, Rayel Rersoon, Danika Kaup and Emma Schlachter ran in 4:10.32 and won the state championship. The rest of the results from this past weekend’s State Track and Field are on the website sdpb dot org.

