After Uvalde school shooting, minister Danté Stewart says to protect your humanity in grief

It's been five days since one of the deadliest shootings in U.S. history. The people of Uvalde, Texas, continue to grapple with the loss of 19 children and two teachers. And now added to their pain are questions about why police didn't move more quickly to try to rescue the children trapped inside Robb Elementary School.
America's latest mass shooting, at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults. The 18-year-old gunman legally purchased two AR-15-style rifles before the attack, thus catapulting conversations about gun control and regulation to the forefront for Second Amendment defenders and gun control advocates. Here is what some gun owners across the U.S. are saying.
The latest news out of Uvalde leaves parents with an agonizing question - would their children still be alive if police hadn't waited so long before confronting the gunman? One parent says they need the truth. UNIDENTIFIED PARENT: It needs to come out because all those babies didn't have to...
