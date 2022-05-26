ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 Probe 'Closing in' on Trump's Attorneys, Glenn Kirschner Says

By Katherine Fung
 5 days ago
"They've got incriminating information," Kirschner said in a new video. "They've got the...

Comments / 136

Army strong 2001 - 2021
4d ago

All of these maga vomits saying the 2020 election was rigged are right, all evidence points to the republicans as the only ones that tried to steal that election..

Reply(1)
35
Larry Wilson
5d ago

CAN'T wait. Lets put it in HIGH gear and SHOW ALL THE TRUMPSTERS just exactly what HE TRIED.

Reply(25)
61
JT W III
3d ago

poor Rudy...hes already lost his neck along with any respect or credibility he once had...that orange kool-aid is a killer

Reply
10
