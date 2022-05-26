ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean cancels NRA meeting performance

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlbbZ_0frMUiOJ00

( The Hill ) – “American Pie” singer Don McLean is nixing a performance at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting in the wake of the school shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” McLean said in a Wednesday statement, according multiple reports.

“I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans,” the 76-year-old Grammy Award winner said.

“I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation,” McLean said.

McLean’s representatives didn’t immediately return The Hill’s request for comment on Thursday.

Pelosi: Lawmakers’ careers ‘insignificant’ compared to survival of America’s kids

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The NRA indicated in a statement a day after the deadly shooting that the event would still take place. Former President Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) are among the speakers scheduled to appear at the gathering.

Lee Greenwood, famous for his 1984 hit “God Bless the U.S.A.,” is also poised to perform at the event, along with T. Graham Brown, Danielle Peck, Larry Gatlin, Jacob Bryant and Larry Stewart.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

TBI: Body of Johnson City woman found at Beauty Spot

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The body of a Johnson City woman was found at the Beauty Spot in Unicoi County Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). A release from the TBI states that just after midnight, a woman’s body was discovered “just off a gravel road near the Unaka Mountain Beauty […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

HCSO: Woman sold meth out of house near elementary school

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A joint investigation by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and Church Hill Police Department (CHPD) uncovered that a woman had allegedly been selling meth from a residence within 1,000 feet of a public library and elementary school. A release from the HCSO revealed that the office’s narcotics unit tipped […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Sports
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
TEXAS STATE
Black Enterprise

Meghan Markle Criticized for Paying Respects at Uvalde Memorial Site

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, visited the memorial site for the victims killed in a Texas elementary school shooting massacre. On Thursday, Chron News reported that the Los Angeles-born philanthropist was photographed laying a bouquet at a makeshift memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse. This week, families and community members gathered to honor the 19 students and two teachers who lost their lives at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T. Graham Brown
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Danielle Peck
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Lee Greenwood
Person
Larry Gatlin
Person
Don Mclean
WJHL

USGS: Earthquake recorded near TN/NC state line

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – A small earthquake shook Western North Carolina near Carter County Saturday night. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 1.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in Mitchell County, roughly five and a half miles east of Bakersville. The USGS’ interactive map shows the earthquake’s point of origin right along the Mitchell […]
WJHL

VSP: Crash on I-81 seriously injures motorcyclist

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) revealed the agency responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-81 North in Washington County Friday at 11:04 a.m. The crash, which involved a motorcycle, occurred at the 19 mile marker. Police stated that the motorcycle had been traveling north when the crash took place, but what led […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nra#United States#American Pie#Americans#Robb Elementary School
WJHL

THP: 1 taken into custody after DUI crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was arrested after driving under the influence Monday morning. According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading east on Highway 107 in Washington County around 6:30 a.m. The vehicle reportedly crossed the center line, left the road and hit a […]
WJHL

Missing 83-year-old from Hawkins County found safe

UPDATE: Franklin Delano Grizzel has been found safe as of Monday morning, according to the TBI. HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old Hawkins County man. According to a tweet by the TBI, Franklin Delano Grizzel has been missing since Sunday, May 29 […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WJHL

Crews fought fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — All three Bristol, Virginia crews battled flames and smoke at the Logan’s Roadhouse on Linden Drive early Friday morning. According to a release, firefighters arrived that the scene around 1:21 a.m., where they saw smoke coming from the restaurant. Crews forced their way into the building, where a “large amount of […]
BRISTOL, VA
The Independent

Joe Rogan branded a ‘moron’ after claiming it’s ‘wise’ not to take guns away from owners

Joe Rogan has been called out after wading to the debate on gun control in the US, after 19 children and two adults were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.On Tuesday 24 May, 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos opened fire at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School.Officials said Ramos entered the school with a military-grade arsenal of guns and as many as 660 rounds inside high-capacity ammunition magazines, before opening fire.The findings revealed how the shooter was able to purchase such weaponry without alerting law enforcement.Soon after the incident, a number of US celebrities reacted to the shooting, with many...
UVALDE, TX
WJHL

Patient treated after Hawkins Co. water rescue

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person received treatment after a water rescue in Hawkins County Monday. A post from the Hawkins County Rescue Squad states that crews responded to Cherokee Lake “near Legacy Bay in Mooresburg.” Responders had been told a person was in the water and did not appear to be breathing. An […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy