Social media users spread baseless theory that Texas shooter was transgender

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter social media users spread the online conspiracy theory that...

James Brooks
4d ago

When he purchased the guns it was cleared by the FBI that he had no priors or mental charges and was allowed to purchase the guns. Texas gun laws had nothing to do with his actions. He could have purchased in any state.

Benjamin J Warfield
4d ago

Here is a kid that lives with his grandparents don’t drive a car don’t have a job but able to buy rifles that run around $12-$1500 and you buy two of them and also body armor how do you do that without a job his grandfather don’t know how he had any of this

Turbo 101
4d ago

well they are posting pictures of him in drag and he did have a boyfriend, for the last year. but that wont fit your narrative. lefties

The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Eerie videos of Salvador Ramos surface as gunman threatened rapes on social media app

Videos of Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos have surfaced as new reporting shows that the teenager frequently made threats on social media. Ramos told young women and girls that he was going to rape them while also showing off a rifle he purchased. On livestreams on the social media app Yubo, he threatened to shoot up schools, users who saw the threats in the last few weeks have said, CNN and The Washington Postreported. On Tuesday 24 May, Ramos shot and killed 21 people – 19 children and two teachers – at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Ramos...
UVALDE, TX
studyfinds.org

Social media users enter a ‘dissociative state’ — lose track of time and reality

SEATTLE — People staring intently at their phones has become a common scene over the last decade. Smartphone scrolling is simply a way of life for tens of millions nowadays. Now, researchers from the University of Washington investigated if people tend to disassociate while using their phones. Simply put, do they lose track of everything else in their lives while browsing through the digital world?
INTERNET
Daily Beast

Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

States With the Most School Shootings

The massacre in Uvalde, Texas this week illustrates a troubling trend: More and more people are falling victim to school shootings, with Texas leading the pack as the state with the highest number of incidents in the past 10 years. From 2012 to the present, there have been 540 school...
MONTEREY, CA
NBC News

President Biden meets with families of shooting victims in Uvalde

The President and First Lady paid tribute to the 21 lives lost in Uvalde: Biden seen wiping away a tear as he embraced a family member. At the same time, the U.S. Justice Department announced a critical incident review of the police response to the mass shooting. Governor Greg Abbott, however, was greeted with large jeers and screams, having previously defended current gun policy stating the situation ‘could have been much worse.’ NBC News’ Sam Brock spoke with one family about their unthinkable loss.May 29, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
