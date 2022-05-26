Tiki and Tierney hopeful for Francisco Lindor again: 'He's a week away from having All-Star stats'

As the Mets began a home series against the Mariners two weeks ago, $341 million man Francisco Lindor was batting a lowly .229 with a .389 slugging percentage on the season, putting him further under the microscope after a disappointing debut season in New York.

In the 12 games since, the four-time All-Star is batting .311 with an even 1.000 OPS and three home runs, leaving many, including Tiki and Tierney, to wonder if the once struggling shortstop is finally giving the Mets what many expected when he signed a historic contract extension before the start of last season.

“You gotta respect this, man, because he could have gone into a hole,” Tierney said during Thursday’s show when discussing Lindor, who is now on pace to drive in 116 runs this year. “Outside of [Aaron] Judge, if he stays healthy, any other Yankees getting 116 RBI? I don’t think so.

“He’s a week away from basically having All-Star stats. Good for him.”

Thanks to his recent surge, which has included multi-hit games in his last two contests and homers in back-to-back games, Lindor has bumped his season batting average to a more respectable .250 with a .780 OPS. By measure of OPS+, Lindor is now performing 26 percent above league average this season, a number that will continue to climb if he keeps up his current trajectory of performing much closer to his prime seasons in Cleveland.

Mets fans, after being disappointed with their star acquisition for a year plus, would certainly sign up for that.

“He feels reliable again,” Tiki said. “Exactly what you wanted. It’s what we thought at the beginning of the season when he was playing like a potential MVP, then went on a slide after the first three weeks and people started to hate on him all of a sudden.

“Good thing for him, he doesn’t listen and doesn’t pay attention and let it get to his head like Aaron Hicks lets it get to his head. Francisco Lindor has star potential. He just has to live up to it, and Mets fans will be fine with him.”

