Illinois Honoring Victims Of Deadly TX School Shooting

President Biden told a local lawmaker while visiting Uvalde on Sunday that the federal government may provide resources to raze Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed earlier this week. "He said, 'I'm not going away. I'm going to bring you resources. We're going...
For hours that stretched into the evening, Eliahana Cruz Torres would practice high-speed underhand throws with her grandfather in a makeshift bullpen he made from store-bought netting in their front yard. It was her first season in Little League, and every night before her games, a nervous Eliahana, 10, a...
Thursday was supposed to be the last day of school at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Instead, classes are canceled and graduation for the fourth graders is on hold. In the wake of the mass shooting that left 19 young students and two teachers dead, the community is almost entirely focused on planning vigils, funerals, and fundraisers, reports CBS Dallas-Fort Worth.
The same day that a shooter opened fire at a school in Uvalde, Texas, I attended my son’s fifth-grade graduation. The same day that 19 students from that school died, along with two teachers, I stood next to my husband and applauded after our camera-shy son took a certificate from his teacher. The same day […]
TEXAS, USA — Four years after an armed 17-year-old opened fire inside a Texas high school, killing 10, Gov. Greg Abbott tried to tell another shell-shocked community that lost 19 children and two teachers to a teen gunman about his wins in what is now an ongoing effort against mass shootings.
SAN ANTONIO — Sitting in a quiet conference room, away from the chaos of the trauma unit at University Hospital, Dr. Ronald Stewart paused and closed his eyes several times Thursday before choking back tears. “I feel so bad for those families,” he said, “and guilty, to some degree,...
Teachers around the country woke up on a school day the morning after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. One sat in her classroom during lunch in tears. Another watched students “like a hawk” every time the door creaked open. And a teacher of 40 years now thinks of his school as a war zone.
UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some North Texas students are feeling uneasy this week after two separate incidents where their classmates brought guns to school, just a day after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.Students at Meacham Middle School in Fort Worth were greeted by police officers today as they headed into class."I was kind of scared for my safety because it's a gun at a school and you don't know what kids can do," said Ariel Munoz, a student at Meacham. "We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class, then some kids told me...
Uvalde School District Police Chief Pedro Arredondo will not be sworn into the city council seat he won in May. CNN’s Nick Watt reports on the criticism Chief Arredondo is facing in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
