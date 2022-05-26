Fort Bragg honors special forces, fallen heroes ahead of Memorial Day

Wife shares experience with husband's suicide after his service in US Army. The first day of the First Fruits Farm Memorial Balloon Festival is in the books. Today's event in Louisburg included a parachute team, planes, music and a whole lot more. Of course, it is a lot of fun. But at the heart of the festival, honoring those who died in service to our country.

LOUISBURG, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO