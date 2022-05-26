ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eugene police seek tips in arson cases

By Robert Desaulniers
kezi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- After someone set fires in dumpsters, bushes, and a community-sharing library, the Eugene Police Department is asking for tips to help find the perpetrator. Eugene...

www.kezi.com

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

Eugene police report decrease in party citations

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department reports that its continuing weekend party patrols issued far less citations related to unruly gatherings over Memorial Day weekend compared to the previous weekend. Due to loud and unruly parties in April and May, the EPD has been maintaining heavy patrols in the...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Missing Eugene woman found safe

EUGENE, Ore. --- The parents of 29-year-old Michelle Stevens are asking for the public's help to find her after she went missing late Sunday night. Stevens lives in a group home in the area of Dalton Drive and Silver Lane. Her parents, James and Rebecca Patrick said Stevens was last seen returning to the group home from a walk at night. They said when employees went to provide her medicine Monday morning, she was gone.
oregontoday.net

Burglary Suspect in Custody, Lane Co., May 30

On 05/26/2022 Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 3500blk of Valentine Ct. in Springfield regarding an in-progress burglary. Neighbors of the involved residence called 911 to report that three unknown people were stealing property from within the location. When confronted by a bystander, one of the suspects shoved the bystander to the ground. The bystander struck his head on the pavement and was rendered unconscious. The suspect also placed another bystander in a headlock and threw her to the ground before rummaging through her purse. The suspect, later identified as 28 year old Tanner Glen Mace, fled the location on foot. Mace was located hiding in a nearby yard and taken into custody. The injured bystander was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Two other suspects involved in the burglary had been able to flee the location in a U-Haul pickup. They are described as a white male adult wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and baseball hat and a white female adult with brown hair and a short, thin build. Mace was transported to the Lane County Jail where he was lodged on charges including: Assault in the 2nd Degree, Burglary in the 1st Degree, Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Criminal Trespass in the 1st Degree, Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree, Robbery in the 3rd Degree, Physical Harassment, and Felon in Possession of a Restricted Weapon. He was also lodged on unrelated outstanding warrants. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Suspicious package evacuates Oregon Department of Corrections

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Corrections headquarters staff are back to work, despite a suspicious package received there today. The Department of Corrections (DOC) says about 30 employees were working in the building at the time and evacuated. No one required outside medical attention when returning to the building.
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Police#Violent Crime#Epd
KTVZ News Channel 21

SW Redmond theft suspect flees police, barricades in apartment; 5-hour standoff ends in surrender

Security video helped Redmond police find a suspect in Sunday’s theft of items from a pickup truck parked at Wilco Farm Stores, who minutes later allegedly shoplifted items at a Lowe’s Home improvement store and fled to a nearby apartment, prompting a nearly 5-hour standoff and his eventual surrender. The post SW Redmond theft suspect flees police, barricades in apartment; 5-hour standoff ends in surrender appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Redmond man arrested after several-week theft spree

After weeks of investigation, Redmond Police arrested a suspect for stealing from vehicles and businesses. On Sunday, May 29, at 9:36 A.M. RPD received a call from a victim of theft at the Wilco Farm Store in Redmond, according to Lt. April Huey. Lt. Huey said the caller claimed that...
REDMOND, OR
kezi.com

Coos Bay Police seek help finding missing man

COOS BAY, Ore.-- Coos Bay Police are seeking the public's help finding 20-year-old Eric Splawn. Splawn was last seen three days ago at a Walmart in Coos Bay, according to family members. He was last seen wearing a green windbreaker, purple Nike shoes, dark blue jeans and a black hat.
kezi.com

Car crash closes down parts of Hwy 126 near Greenhill road

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police and Eugene Springfield fire are working to clear a two-car crash that temporarily shut down parts of Highway 126. Around 1:44 p.m., two cars crashed, with one car against a pole and the driver stuck inside. The fire department was able to get the person...
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Fire destroys storage building in Lacomb area

The Lebanon Fire District responded to its second outbuilding fire in the last two days Sunday afternoon, May 29. A 40- by 100-foot storage building caught fire at the corner of Lacomb Drive and Totem Pole Road. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building was fully involved when the first units arrived.
LEBANON, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING DURING COMPLAINT INVESTIGATION IN OREGON

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at approximately 8:00 A.M., Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Weaver Road in Myrtle Creek to investigate a domestic violence complaint. Upon arrival the suspect, Spencer Cassanova...
kezi.com

Assault, robbery suspect arrested after attempting to flee the scene

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A robbery suspect was arrested yesterday after assaulting two bystanders and attempting to escape the police, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, on May 26 neighbors of a house on Valentine Court called 911 to report three strangers were stealing property from the home. Deputies said that before they could arrive a bystander confronted the alleged burglars and one of the suspects, Tanner Glen Mace, 28, shoved the bystander to the ground. Deputies said that the bystander hit his head on the pavement and was knocked unconscious.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG ANNOUNCES PASSING OF RETIRED K9 DORA

The City of Roseburg has announced the passing of retired K9 Dora, who served with the Roseburg Police Department, before being transferred to the Douglas County Jail. Dora was a two-year old Belgian Malinois when she joined RPD in October 2012 to partner with Master Officer Travis Dahl. She transferred to the Douglas County Jail in 2015 following the legalization of marijuana. Dora began working with Sergeant Chance Chastain at the jail, where all drugs including marijuana, are not allowed.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Coast Guard rescues 3 people and one dog in Umpqua River

NORTH BEND, Ore.-- A Coast Guard aircrew from North Bend rescued three people and a dog in the Umpqua River Saturday. Officials said the stranded individuals' 14-foot boat became disabled and grounded. According to the Coast Guard, local authorities were not able to reach the three people. The individuals had...
NORTH BEND, OR
kezi.com

Eugene based sneaker company accused of scamming customers millions of dollars

EUGENE, Ore.--- A Eugene based sneaker company called Zadeh Kicks is under criminal investigation by the FBI for allegedly scamming customers millions of dollars. According to Oregon Live, the FBI is trying to figure out what happened to the enormous sum of customers' money that has gone missing and neither court record or the receiver said how much money the company owes.
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

La Pine man, 21, faces DUII, other charges in Bend Parkway rear-end crash that seriously injured 2

A 21-year-old La Pine man faces drunken driving, assault and reckless endangering charges in a four-vehicle rear-end crash Friday afternoon on the Bend Parkway that sent two people to St. Charles with serious injuries, police said. The post La Pine man, 21, faces DUII, other charges in Bend Parkway rear-end crash that seriously injured 2 appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy