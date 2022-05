The growing season is in full swing, and for Dig In! contributor Venice Williams it's been especially eventful. Williams is the executive director of Alice's Garden, which is celebrating 50 years of continued operations in Milwaukee. She was also just named the interim-executive director of the Fondy Food Center, operating the Fondy Farmer's Market, which is more than 100 years old. The food center also operates the Fondy Farm in the Mequon Nature Preserve, the Milwaukee Winter Farmer's Market and Fondy Park, located next to the Fondy Farmer's Market.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO