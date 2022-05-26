ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

$8,000 reward offered for information in April homicide

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLBPb_0frMRF1Z00

An $8,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and charges in the shooting death of Kwalin Ray.

Police say Ray was shot in killed in the 1500 block of East 28th Street at around 7:31 p.m. on April 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments / 3

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Rosedale man arrested in connection with Harford County home invasion, homicide

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Corey Lambert, 23, of Baltimore. Original story below… ——— ROSEDALE, MD—Detectives in Harford County have charged a Rosedale man with murder after taking him into custody approximately 12 hours after a homicide that occurred on Monday. At just after 5:30 a.m. on May 30, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to … Continue reading "Rosedale man arrested in connection with Harford County home invasion, homicide" The post Rosedale man arrested in connection with Harford County home invasion, homicide appeared first on Nottingham MD.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Men, Ages 20 & 22, Wounded In West Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded late Monday in a double shooting that unfolded in West Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers were called to a ShotSpotter alert shortly after 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Presbury Street, Baltimore Police said. There they found a trail of blood that led them around the block to Baker Street where they found two men with gunshot wounds. The victims, ages 20 and 22, were taken to area hospitals with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Young Man Shot At Baltimore Intersection Memorial Day

A man is in stable condition after being shot over the holiday weekend in Baltimore, authorities say. The 27-year-old victim was found suffering from a single gunshot wound on the intersection of Fairbrook and Tudsbury roads, just after midnight Monday, May 30, Baltimore County Officials say. Detectives from the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Homicide Detectives Investigating Death Of Baltimore Man Who Was Shot In 2009

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the killing of a 31-year-old Baltimore man who died last year, more than a decade after after he was shot, authorities said Monday. Theodore Brown was the victim of a shooting that unfolded on Dec. 30, 2009, in the 1900 block of North Wolfe Street, according to Baltimore Police, who say the 31-year-old later died on March 24, 2021. Brown’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, which ruled his death a homicide, saying he died of complications stemming from injuries suffered in the shooting. Homicide detectives were notified Friday of the autopsy’s findings. His death is now being investigated as part of the more than 130 homicides city police are working in 2022. Anyone with information about Brown’s shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Gunmen Shoot Pair Of Glen Burnie Homes In Ongoing Argument: Police

At least two Glen Burnie homes were shot after strangers made threats against the residents, authorities say. The suspects got into a physical fight with the residents and threatened to return to harm them before firing at least 20 rounds toward the homes on the 400 block of Longtowne Court around 4 a.m., Sunday, May 29, Anne Arundel County Police say.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot and killed in Harford County Monday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in Bel Air, Monday. According to police, just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of North Fountain Green Road for reported gunfire. Once on scene, police observed a 23-year-old man inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Identify 17-Year-Old Killed In Inner Harbor Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Monday identified a 17-year-old boy killed over the weekend in a double shooting in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Neal Mack and a 17-year-old girl were hospitalized after both were shot about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Pratt Street, Baltimore Police said. Mack later died of his injuries, while the teenage girl survived. At last check, she remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition. Mack was an intern for Tendea Family, a community service organization that aims to curb crime in Baltimore. The group described him as “funny young man” and a “leader.” “Yes Neal was stubborn,...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Police identify man shot, killed in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified the man shot and killed Saturday in the Temple Hills area of Prince George's County. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Naylor Road at around 12 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. There they found 28-year-old Dexter Anderson Jr. of D.C. on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

83-Year-Old Baltimore Woman Hit By Stray Bullet In Bed Speaks Out Against Violence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman who was reading scripture in bed was hit in the arm by a stray bullet last week in Northwest Baltimore. Patrol officers were called shortly before 2 a.m. Friday to the home in the 4400 block of Wakefield Road. Marjorie Tyson, 83, first thought the sharp pain was a bug bite until blood started to pour from the entry and exit wounds on her forearm. “Sometimes at night you can hear gunshots, but that’s the first time it got that close,” said Tyson. The bullet first tore through the window facing Tyson’s bed, and then ran through her arm. “I...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Found Shot, Dead Inside Bel Air Apartment, Deputies Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Harford County detectives are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead inside of a Bel Air apartment on Monday, according to authorities. Harford County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the northern section of the county responded to reports of gunfire in the 1900 block of North Fountain Green Road around 5:25 a.m. They found the man with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment. Medics who arrived at the site of the shooting pronounced the man dead, deputies said. Following the shooting, forensic technicians collected evidence, and detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division began trying to determine who killed the man, according to authorities. Although the motive for the murder remains under investigation, detectives do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence, deputies said. The identity of the man will not be made public until his next of kin is notified. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3502. Anonymous tips can be provided through the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7Lockup.  
BEL AIR, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy