Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Not starting against lefty

 4 days ago

Choi isn't starting Thursday against the Yankees. Choi has started...

CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Another extra-base knock

Franco went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Franco struck out in each of his first two at-bats but led off the eighth inning with a triple before coming around to score. He's shown a concerning lack of power in May -- he entered Saturday with just a .247 slugging percentage across 85 at-bats in the month -- but he now has two doubles and a triple across his last four games. That's not enough to completely alleviate concerns regarding his recent struggles, though it appears that he is finding his swing again. Overall, Franco has maintained a .263/.293/.421 line across 181 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Not starting Saturday

Brujan isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Brujan started the last three games and went 2-for-9 with three strikeouts. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone while Brett Phillips enters the lineup in right field.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Struggling since return

Mejia went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored Saturday against the Yankees. Mejia was behind the dish to make his fourth start in the team's last nine games. He delivered a double in the seventh inning and ultimately came around to score. The effort marked Mejia's first multi-hit game since May 6, the day he was activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Since, he has hit just .171 with three RBI and three runs scored across 13 games. Overall, Mejia has a .263/.259/.421 line across 58 plate appearances on the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Hits third long ball

Mateo went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run during Friday's 12-8 win against the Red Sox. Mateo came to the plate with two on and one out during the seventh inning, and he delivered with a three-run home run to start the comeback and bring Baltimore within three runs. Despite hitting his third home run of the season, the 1-for-5 effort dropped the 26-year-old's average to .207, and he's also struck out 15 times in his past 10 games.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Dunand: Loses 40-man roster spot

The Marlins designated Dunand for assignment Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. With the Marlins needing to open up a 40-man roster spot to facilitate Avisail Garcia's return from the COVID-19-related injured list, Dunand ended up being the casualty. Assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers, Dunand will likely stay in the organization and stick with Triple-A Jacksonville. Dunand was recently optioned to the affiliate after he went 3-for-10 with a solo home run and a double during a three-game stint with the big club earlier in May.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Riding pine in matinee

Vazquez isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Vazquez started the last four games and went 7-for-17 with a homer, seven RBI and two runs, but he will be held out of the first of the two games the Red Sox will play Saturday. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the dish and bat eighth in the opener.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Ethan Small: Sent down following debut

Small was optioned to Triple-A Nashville following the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Small made his major-league debut as the starter in Monday's matinee, and he allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four in 2.2 innings. While it wouldn't be surprising to see the southpaw claim a more permanent rotation spot at some point this year, he'll head back to Nashville, where he's posted a 1.88 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 38.1 innings over eight starts this year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Designated for assignment

Tucker was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker is still just 25 years old, and the 2014 first-round pick once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he simply hasn't done nearly enough at the big-league level thus far in his career. In 469 plate appearances split across four seasons, he's hit just .211/.259/.314 with five homers and four steals. The Pirates elected to give his roster spot to Yu Chang, who was acquired in a trade with the Guardians.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Riding pine Saturday

Smith isn't starting Saturday's game against the Dodgers. Smith started in the last five games and went 5-for-17 with two homers, five RBI, four runs, five walks and five strikeouts during that time. However, Jake McCarthy will draw the start in right field and bat sixth Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans 14 in fifth win

Alcantara (5-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits over eight innings. He struck out 14 without walking a batter. It was another dominant performance from the right-hander, who tied his career high with the 14 whiffs. Alcantara fired 73 of 108 pitches for strikes as he reeled off his fourth straight quality start and seventh of the season. The hot streak has left him with a dazzling 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 63:22 K:BB through an MLB-leading 67.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: Shut down with elbow injury

The Marlins placed Poteet on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right elbow muscle injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet entered the rotation May 21 as a replacement for the injured Jesus Luzardo (forearm), but he made just two starts before succumbing to an injury of his own. Miami has yet to name a replacement in the rotation for Poteet, but Edward Cabrera would be available on four days' rest to come up from Triple-A Jacksonville and slot in as the Marlins' new No. 5 starter.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Denyi Reyes: Moved back to Triple-A

Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk following his start Thursday versus the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Reyes pitched 3.2 innings, surrendering one run on four hits and a walk while striking out one in the Game 2 win over the Red Sox in Saturday's doubleheader. He pitched well but not long enough to qualify for the win and he is now returning to Triple-A. Reyes has produced 6.2 frames of one-run ball with the Orioles this season, striking out three batters in those innings. He'll remain a top option for the team to call up when in need of an extra arm.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Joey Krehbiel: Collects win in Game 2

Krehbiel (2-3) earned the win in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox. He allowed one hit and struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings. Saturday was his second scoreless appearance in a row, the first time he's achieved that feat since May 9-10. The right-hander followed spot starter Denyi Reyes, who was effective with just one run allowed in 3.2 innings. Krehbiel has worked well in a versatile role this season, posting a 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 22 innings in 20 appearances. He's added five holds, and he's earned trust with manager Brandon Hyde to deliver quality pitching in a variety of situations.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Remains on bench

Chavis (forearm) isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Chavis continues to deal with discomfort in his left forearm, resulting in another start for Josh VanMeter at first base. The Pirates have not disclosed whether Chavis will be available off the bench Monday evening.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench Saturday

Moustakas will sit Saturday against the Giants. Saturday's starter Alex Wood is the third consecutive southpaw the Reds have faced, with Moustakas sitting in two of those three contests. Brandon Drury will start at the hot corner on this occasion.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits rehab game with sore leg

Jimenez (hamstring) exited his first rehab game for Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday due to right leg soreness. While Jimenez is merely considered day-to-day, this certainly isn't the news the outfielder's fantasy managers wanted to hear. Jimenez has been tracking toward the front end of his 6-to-8 week recovery timeline after undergoing right hamstring surgery, but this setback could push him toward the back end of that time frame, as the White Sox will certainly want to avoid taking any chances with his health.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Status in question for Tuesday

Altuve is being evaluated for a concussion after a collision at first base in the seventh inning of Monday's game against Oakland, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Altuve collided with Oakland first baseman Christian Bethancourt on a play where Bethancourt left his feet, and while both players ended...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Makes return at Triple-A

Stewart (undisclosed) has gone 2-for-11 with a home run, three walks, four RBI and three runs in his five games since returning from Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list Tuesday. Stewart was sidelined for approximately two and a half weeks due to the unspecified issue. After being dropped from the Orioles'...
BALTIMORE, MD

