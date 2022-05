Long COVID, a condition that goes by the technical name post-acute sequelae of SARS CoV-2 infection (PASC), is a range of new, returning or ongoing symptoms following a COVID-19 infection. Typically, Long COVID symptoms begin to appear about four weeks after infection. There is no test to diagnose Long COVID, and the symptoms are significantly varied, ranging from fatigue, difficulty breathing and cough, to brain fog, sensory problems such as dizziness, diarrhea or stomach pain, joint or muscle pain, rash and many others.

