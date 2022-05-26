ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Delta ‘strategically’ dropping 100 flights daily this summer

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dXhQ_0frMQ6Gu00

(NEXSTAR) – The travel woes will continue into summer for some fliers as Delta says it will “strategically decrease” its flight schedule between July and August, affecting “approximately 100 daily departures.”

The airline announced the changes Thursday, noting the travel demand has been on the rise recently and “rebuilding Delta’s full-scale operation to serve the increasing number of customers who want to fly with us has been a huge feat.”

Between July 1 and August 7, roughly 100 daily departures will be cut, “primarily in markets in the U.S. and Latin America that Delta frequently serves.” Specific locations impacted have not yet been released.

See the 10 cheapest, most expensive US airports to fly from

According to Delta, cutting back on flights will improve reliability in the airline for customers and employees.

“More than any time in our history, the various factors currently impacting our operation – weather and air traffic control, vendor staffing, increased COVID case rates contributing to higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some work groups – are resulting in an operation that isn’t consistently up to the standards Delta has set for the industry in recent years,” said Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband. “We deeply appreciate the energy and efforts of our people and the confidence of our customers as we adapt and pivot to ensure we provide the airline-of-choice experience we’re so proud to be known for.”

If you have a flight via Delta this summer that is impacted by a scheduling change or delay, the airline will notify you at the contact information you include during booking or on its My Trips platform. Delta said its employees will work with those who have a booking changed this summer to find the next-best flight with the shortest delay.

TSA is expanding use of screeners to help at busy airports

Moving forward, Delta said it is adding several hundred new pilots and flight attendants “to support our growth.”

As many Americans hope to take to the sky this summer, costs are also expected to rise. From March to April, data from the Labor Department found airfares rose nearly 19%, The Hill reports . Still, major airlines have been cutting down on their spring and summer schedules. Earlier this year, Delta and United Airlines trimmed their number of total seats by 14% and nearly 17%, respectively, compared to the same time three years ago.

A lack of pilots, coupled with rising fuel costs, are largely to blame. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of jet fuel has jumped more than 150% since last year, data from S&P Global shows.

The Hill’s Karl Evers-Hillstrom contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Travelers worry about future holiday flight cancelations

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- Many Americans made plans to fly during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. However, some flyers might have experienced cancelations or delays. According to all airlines, Memorial Day weekend is the kick-off for the summer travel season. This year will be one of the busiest, considering that travel is picking back up following […]
WJTV 12

Woman drowns in Eagle Lake in Warren County

UPDATE: WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Coroner said the person who died was identified as Monica Lynn Thomas, 49, of Warren County. He said her body was sent for an autopsy to determine the official cause of death. WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Warren County officers responded to a possible drowning that left […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Flight Attendants#Tsa#Nexstar#Covid
WJTV 12

Teen shot, other teen arrested after shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A teenager is in critical condition and another teen was arrested after a shooting that happened on Prosperity Street on Friday, May 27. Jackson police said Allen Southwell was “disciplining” his cousin, 15-year-old Cincere Robinson, because his mother reportedly did not want him to leave the house. Robinson allegedly reached into […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to car theft

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was arrested in connection to a car theft on Saturday, May 28. Hattiesburg police said Bobby Gross, 19, was arrested in connection to the theft of a Ford Fusion that happened on Beverly Hills Road on April 30. Officers arrested Gross around 4:30 a.m. on near Park Place […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
WJTV 12

Man killed in Claiborne County crash

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- On Sunday, May 29, the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a fatal crash on Highway 18 in Claiborne County. Officers said a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west on Highway 18 when it left the road and collided with a tree. They said driver Eddrick D. Good, 44, of Port […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man drowns in strong currents at Crab Island in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities recovered on Monday the body of a man who was pulled under the waters of Crab Island and drowned Sunday, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The OCSO has not identified the man or given his age but did express “sincere sympathies to the young man’s family […]
DESTIN, FL
WJTV 12

Crews respond to mobile home fire in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a mobile home fire on Northeast Drive in Laurel on Friday, May 27. Jones County fire officials said volunteer fire departments responded to the fire around 5:00 p.m. They said a double-wide mobile home was completely engulfed in flames. Fire officials said no one was home at the […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in motorcycle accident on I-20 in Rankin Co.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- On Sunday, May 29, Brandon Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Interstate 20 westbound near mile marker 60.  According to police, the driver left the roadway and struck a guardrail. They said Kenneth Spegal was found dead when they arrived at the scene.   Investigators said Spegal appears to originally be […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy