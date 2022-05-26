ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Beat Is Mine: Brandy Teaches Jack Harlow A ‘First Class’ Lesson In New Freestyle

By davontah
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQMgB_0frMQ3cj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3osAGa_0frMQ3cj00

Source: Matthew McNulty / Getty

Just a couple weeks after she went viral, singer, songwriter, actress and model Brandy is back in the headlines.

On May 11, rapper Jack Harlow was doing an interview with Hot 97 hosts Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez and Pete Rosenberg in promotion for his recently released album ‘ Come Home the Kids Miss You .’ During a segment called ‘White Ish Wednesday,’ the 24-year old’s musical knowledge was tested. Everything went snmoothly until the hosts played Brandy’s ‘Angel in Disguise.’ Not only could Jack not recognize the song or the voice of he singer, he couldn’t identify her even after the hosts hinted that Ray J was her sibling.

This set the internet ablaze. Fans quickly chimed in on whether or not they thought it was out of bounds that Jack didn’t know that Brandy and Ray J were related, if he should have known the song and if the Louisville, Kentucky rapper should be in the culture.

One person we didn’t hear from right away though, was Brandy herself. That was the case until she responded to a tweet with the clip of Jack showing his cluelessness in a seemingly foreshadowing way.

Although she had that spicy response, Brandy quickly let fans know that she was having fun and that it was all love.

People always say that most jokes have a bit of truth to them. That statement turned out to be very true in this situation as Brandy actually kept her word. Wednesday (May 25) morning, Brandy’s ‘ First Class Freestyle ‘ was debuted on Ebro In The Morning (Yes, the same show Jack had his embarrassing moment on). You can listen to the song below.

On the one minute forty one second track, Brandy reminds us and Jack Harlow specifically who she is and why she is revered the way she is. As she reminds us of her accomplishments, she also takes aim at the ‘What’s Poppin’ rapper with numerous name flips. She mentions how her recent show ‘ Queens ‘ was cancelled but noted that no one could actually cancel a queen. She even jokes about how she’s tougher than her brother Ray J’s glasses. All in all, Brandy let the world know that even though she isn’t taking the situation too seriously, she is not to be played with.

Listeners took to Twitter to express their feelings on the track and the back and forth overall.

All of the chatter has been rewarding for Brandy. Amidst everything that’s going on, her 1998 album ‘ Never Say Never ‘ has re-entered the iTunes Top 100 R&B Albums at #80.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ox4f_0frMQ3cj00

Source: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic / Paras Griffin / Getty

Be sure to let us know how you feel about Brandy’s new freestyle in the comments.

Comments / 1

Related
Essence

Tamar Braxton Speaks On Her Relationship Status As Rumors Swirl That She's Back With David Adefeso

Rumors are circulating that the singer and Adefeso are back together after a warm Mother’s Day post he included her in, saying they're "best friends." Tamar Braxton publicly went through a tumultuous breakup with her ex-boyfriend, entrepreneur David Adefeso, back in 2020. This came as a surprise to fans because she and Adefeso seemed so in love. She traveled with him to visit his family in Nigeria, gushed over him, and they looked genuinely happy — all for things to end in a less than pleasant way. But there are rumors that the two may be back or get back together, and Braxton isn’t completely shutting down such ideas.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Romeo Miller receiving hate mail from female fans after becoming a dad

Where is the love? Romeo Miller has received a lot of hate mail from female fans since the arrival of his first child. The rapper, actor and son of hip-hop icon Master P announced in February that he and his girlfriend, Drew Sangster, had welcomed a baby girl. Miller, 32, has since posted a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his daughter, whom he calls Baby R. But the proud new dad tells Page Six exclusively, “I have lost a lot of fans. A lot of females sent me hate mail when I had my daughter because a lot of people felt like...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Ray J
Person
Ebro Darden
Person
Matthew Mcnulty
Person
Keke Palmer
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Yung Joc Arrested on Concerning Charge

Yung Joc found himself behind bars recently. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star spent just an hour in Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on May 5 on charges of child abandonment. The Shade Room reports that the"It's Goin' Down" rapper posted a $1,300 bond to be released. The popular media outlet reached out to the 41-year-old reality star. Instead of providing context, he joked about the ordeal "Yeah my new comedy tour is about to launch," he told them. "The Help Me Feed My Kids Tour," adding that he's "been doing comedy." The conversation between TSR and Joc was held via Instagram direct messaging.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Why Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife ‘evil’

Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife “evil” for her allegedly insensitive words about his late wife Whitney Houston and treatment of his deceased children. Leolah Brown Muhammad went volcanic on Brown’s current wife, Alicia Etheredge, for insinuating in an interview with People magazine that Brown’s previous marriage to Whitney has overshadowed theirs.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle Rap#The Beat
TMZ.com

Master P Declared Single in Divorce with Estranged Wife

Master P has been split from his estranged wife for over a decade, but he's only now been officially declared a single man in the eyes of the law. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Master P and Sonya Miller are officially no longer a couple ... it remains to be seen if their divorce is totally finalized or if they still have some things to work out.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Is "Shocked" That King Harris Graduated With Honors: "Celebration Is Definitely In Order"

It's a cause for celebration as the Harrises gather together as King Harris graduated high school. The world has watched as King has grown up before their very eyes thanks to reality television and social media, and now, the 17-year-old is ushering in a new era of his life's journey. On Instagram, parents T.I. and Tiny expressed their pride in King's latest accomplishment—although many received a chuckle from the Rap icon's caption.
EDUCATION
Allure

Megan Thee Stallion Got the Ittiest, Bittiest Blue Babylights

The baby blue highlights are so thin and subtle, that I almost missed them altogether. With all the Met Gala preparation from facials to fittings posted on Instagram over the weekend leading up to the event, I was surprised to see Megan Thee Stallion debut baby blue highlights on Sunday, May 1, just one day before the first Monday in May. While they most definitely could be clip-in extensions, similar to the ones I used to beg my mom to buy me at Claire's, I'm sure the rapper wasn't doing anything permanent… just fancier than my $5 pack of hair tinsels — which always broke minutes upon application.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Erica Mena Shows off Her New Boo?

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ romance didn’t last. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Erica Mena moved to the Atlanta show with Safaree Samuels a couple of seasons ago. And fans were able to see how many issues they had in their marriage. For Erica, Safaree’s worst offense is he had been unfaithful. Oftentimes, Safaree would be discussed on the blogs. Women accused him of pursuing them while he was with Erica. She felt very disrespected and they had a lot of blowups. Erica also felt like Safaree did a lot of things to stress her out while she was pregnant with their second child. So once she had enough, she filed for divorce.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 13 Pops Up With the "French Blue" Motif

The Air Jordan 13 has been fairly active with its releases thus far in 2022. We’ve seen the high-cut model arrive in various palettes including “Court Purple” and “Del Sol” schemes, and it has elected to borrow a classic “French Blue” theme. Jordan...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Young M.A. Shows Off An Intimate Photo With Her Girlfriend

Young M.A. is a romantic. In November of last year, she blushed when she met Halle Berry. Twitter reacted in a big way to a video of Berry explaining her turn-on's to M.A., a conversation which seemed to please the rapper. That said, the rapper has also had to shut down certain rumors about her love life, like the idea that she was pregnant.
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Russell Simmons Says KFC and Popeyes Are ‘Poisoning Our People’

Russell Simmons wants fans to watch what they eat. Recently, the former Def Jam Recordings founder said that KFC and Popeyes are “poisoning our people.”. To put it in context, on Saturday (May 21), Russell Simmons slid in the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked’s blog post about Kodak Black liking KFC over Popeyes’ fried chicken. The South Florida rapper tweeted his love for KFC on his Twitter account on Friday (May 20).
CELEBRITIES
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy