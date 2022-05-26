ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury convicts Naples man of beating woman who wouldn't return sweatshirt

By Staff reports
Naples Daily News
 5 days ago

A Naples jury convicted a man who threatened and beat a woman who wouldn't return his sweatshirt.

Sentencing for Juan Toro, 30, of Naples, is set for June 15 on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to a release from the State Attorney's Office, 20th Judicial Circuit.

Collier County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Aug. 29, 2020, in reference to a man with a gun.

Gang member assault: Collier sheriff: 39-year-old gang member took child to assault middle schooler

Child sex assault: Georgia man found guilty of Collier County child sex assaults; faces life in prison

Toro had been at a party and got into an argument with the woman, the news release said, demanding she take off a sweatshirt he loaned her.

When she refused, he pushed her into a glass display and struck her in the head multiple times, with a firearm, while threatening to shoot her, sheriff reports indicate.

Toro fled before deputies arrived but  another witness  knew where they could find him.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Jury convicts Naples man of beating woman who wouldn't return sweatshirt

