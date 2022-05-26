ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Simons Island, GA

Ibo Landing historical marker erected on St. Simons Island

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCnJm_0frMPKVc00
The Georgia Historical Society unveiled a new Georgia Civil Rights Trail historical marker recently recognizing the legacy of Ibo Landing in Glynn County. Special Photo

ST. SIMONS ISLAND — The Georgia Historical Society unveiled a new Georgia Civil Rights Trail historical marker recently recognizing the legacy of Ibo Landing in Glynn County. This is the first historical marker that discusses the importance of oral tradition in the remembrance of historical events.

Ibo Landing (also spelled Ebo and Igbo) is one of the most storied events in St. Simons Island history. In 1803, captive members of the Igbo tribe of West Africa revolted on their slave ship in Dunbar Creek. They chose to drown rather than be enslaved.

“The Ibo Landing marker explores the mass suicide of enslaved people at Dunbar Creek in 1803 and examines the cultural impact of that history, which has been passed down through the oral traditions of the Gullah-Geechee,” GHS Marker Manager Elyse Butler said. “With this new historical marker, anyone can simply walk up and learn more about the rich Gullah-Geechee tradition that helped preserve the memory of this act of resistance.”

Project partners for this historical marker included the Georgia Historical Society, Glynn Academy Ethnology Club, Coastal Georgia Historical Society, and the Saint Simons African American Heritage Coalition.

The marker dedication took place at 15 Market St., Old Stables Corner, a property of the St. Simons Land Trust that is accessible to the public. In attendance were Sherri Jones, executive director of the Coastal Georgia Historical Society; the Rev. Franklin Graves, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church; Amy Roberts, executive director of the Saint Simons African American Heritage Coalition; Sandy White, education director of the Coastal Georgia Historical Society; Rachel Waters, president of the Glynn Academy Ethnology Club; and Elyse Butler, marker manager at the Georgia Historical Society.

For more information about the Ibo Landing historical marker dedication or the Georgia Historical Society marker program, contact Keith Strigaro, director of communications, at (912) 651-2125, extension 153, or by email at kstrigaro@georgiahistory.com.

The marker reads:

Ibo Landing: The Legacy of Resisting Enslavement

In 1803 Igbo captives (also Ibo or Ebo) from West Africa revolted while on a slave ship in Dunbar Creek. It is believed that at least 10 Igbo drowned, choosing death over enslavement. The Gullah Geechee, descendants of enslaved West Africans along the southeastern U.S. coast, passed down the story of the Igbo’s suicide through oral tradition. The tradition, illustrated by the Igbo saying, “The water brought us here, the water will take us away,” highlights the use of water as a means for the enslaved Igbo to escape back to Africa. Many works by prominent African-American authors and artists feature similar stories of water or spiritual flight as symbols of resistance. A portion of Dunbar Creek, west of this location, is still referred to as Igbo or Ibo Landing.

Erected by the Georgia Historical Society, the Coastal Georgia Historical Society, the Glynn Academy Ethnology Club, and the St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
Glynn County, GA
Government
Saint Simons Island, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Saint Simons Island, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wtoc.com

19-year-old female reportedly stung by stingray off Georgia coast

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Tybee says it rescued a 19-year-old female who was stung by a stingray on Sunday in the Wassaw Sound near Tybee Island off the Georgia coast. The young woman was transferred to emergency medical services at Bills River Marina. Stingrays...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WABE

Coastal Georgia’s largest county becomes latest to drop marijuana cases

The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county has become the latest prosecutor statewide to say she’ll generally stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases involving possession of less than an ounce of the drug. Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones made the announcement Tuesday. Like other prosecutors, police...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historical Events#New Georgia#Igbo#The St Simons Land Trust
People

Ga. Man Arrested on Suspicion of Boating Under the Influence in Savannah Boat Collision That Killed 5

A 45-year-old man has been taken into custody following a boat collision in Georgia on Saturday that killed five people and injured four others, PEOPLE confirms. Mark Mckinnon, public affairs officer for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, said on Monday that "Mark Christopher Stegall, age 45, of Savannah was arrested for boating under the influence in the incident."
SAVANNAH, GA
WABE

Joe Biden nominates 3 men to be U.S. marshals in Georgia

President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated police chiefs in Savannah and Perry and a former DeKalb County sheriff to serve as U.S. marshals in Georgia’s three federal court districts. Each must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before taking their post. The men would oversee operations of the U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
a-z-animals.com

Watch as a Gator Scales a Military Base Fence in Florida

Military bases might seem like the safest and most impenetrable places, but one alligator found a way around the rules of base access. What did he do? Simply scaled the fence!. The large alligator used his strong muscles to make it over a tall chainlink fence and onto the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Grice Connect

Chatham County interstate closure advisory

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
WBTW News13

5 dead, 1 arrested after Georgia boat crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man has been arrested in a Memorial Day weekend boat crash on the Wilmington River that left five people dead. According to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Mark Stegall, 45, faces a charge of boating under the influence in the incident. Chatham County booking […]
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Jazz Festival: What you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Jazz Fest is back for yet another star-studded event sure to draw countless visitors with events spreading out over several days through downtown. City leaders have outlined what you need to know as you plan your day. That includes navigating the traffic. Starting Friday,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJBF

Brunswick Sonic workers flee from large snake found behind fryer

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Workers in a Sonic fast-food kitchen fled after discovering an intruder hiding behind the deep fryer. Brunswick police Lt. Matthew Wilson says employees of the Sonic drive-in were huddled in the parking lot when he arrived to apprehend the culprit described as brown with diamonds on its back. Wilson said one […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
275
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy