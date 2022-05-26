Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Hesitant To Give Kyrie Irving A Long-Term Contract Extension, NBA Twitter Reacts

K yrie Irving and his antics during the 2021-22 season reportedly have the Brooklyn Nets reconsidering their commitment to him.

Coming into the 2021-22 season, the Brooklyn Nets were BIG favorites to make it to the NBA Finals and win the championship. Unfortunately for Nets fans, that was not the case, and the Boston Celtics brought out the brooms.

The New York Daily New s is adding more fuel to the Nets are doomed fire by reporting the organization is hesitant to offer Kyrie Irving a long-term contract extension, and understandably so. Irving’s reluctance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 kept him off the NBA hardwood, specifically at home, because of NYC’s vaccine mandate.

Oh, and there is also the matter that the crafty guard can’t seem to stay healthy and play an entire NBA season. The Nets’ new stance on Irving is a massive turn from Nets GM Sean Marks’ comments at the start of the season when he expressed optimism that Irving would sign his extension.

Per The New York Daily News:

“…The Nets’ championship hopes hinge on an amicable solution with Irving, whose personal decision not to get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history have left the Nets hesitant, and now, according to a source familiar with the Nets’ thought process, outright unwilling to give him a long-term extension.”

The Kyrie Irving contract extension debacle also could determine if the Brooklyn Nets will be able to keep the team’s leader Kevin Durant happy. The New York Daily News also reports Durant has not spoken with management since the Nets were bounced out of the first round, and if Irving is no longer with the team, Durant could take his services elsewhere.

Kyrie Irving has a $36.5 million player option that he could decline to pick up, becoming an unrestricted free agent. The polarizing superstar has expressed a desire to remain a Net, but we have seen him spurn a team after proclaiming his willingness to stay before. See his tumultuous tenure with the Boston Celtics.

As expected, Nets Twitter is in shambles, with the prospect of next season looking like a complete mess already and the idea of Kevin Durant’s time with the organization is on thin ice. There is also the Ben Simmons issue.

Sighs.

One thing is definitely for sure. It seems wherever Kyrie Irving lands, chaos follows. Stephen A. Smith is going to have a lot to scream about until next season.

Photo: Al Bello / Getty

