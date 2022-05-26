ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

K-pop boy band BTS heading to the White House

By Associated Press
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhuCD_0frMOqqn00

WASHINGTON (AP) — BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean boy band, will join President Joe Biden next week to talk about “Asian inclusion and representation” and to address hate crimes and discrimination against Asians, the White House announced Thursday.

The musical group’s White House visit next Tuesday follows Biden’s trip last week to South Korea, a U.S. ally.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Biden has been outspoken about being committed to combating a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Last year, the Democratic president signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

Biden and BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, also will discuss diversity and the K-pop group’s platform as youth ambassadors.

The band received its first Grammy nomination last year after releasing the song “Dynamite” as a gift to fans isolated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Salon

Georgia prosecutor says she has evidence to prove "criminal intent" in Trump election fraud: report

Former president Donald J Trump holds a Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Appearing on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance explained that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis has a leg up on other investigations into Donald Trump's attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election when it comes to proving the former president knew he was breaking the law.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Black Enterprise

Meghan Markle Criticized for Paying Respects at Uvalde Memorial Site

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, visited the memorial site for the victims killed in a Texas elementary school shooting massacre. On Thursday, Chron News reported that the Los Angeles-born philanthropist was photographed laying a bouquet at a makeshift memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse. This week, families and community members gathered to honor the 19 students and two teachers who lost their lives at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
FOX8 News

Person shot at train station in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has been shot at J. Douglas Gaylon Depot, according to the Greensboro Police Department. J. Douglas Gaylon Depot is both a bus and train station on 234 East Washington Street in Downtown Greensboro. Officers came to the depot in response to the shooting at 5:50 p.m. and police are […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Pop#The Band#Boy Band#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Ap#South Korean#Asians#Fox8 Mobile#Anti Asian#Democratic#Wghp
FOX8 News

Greensboro crash closes East Bessemer Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — All lanes of East Bessemer Avenue were closed early Sunday morning due to a car crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. East Bessemer Avenue was closed in both directions from 1:03 a.m. until around 3:23 a.m. The closure was between the intersections of Sykes Avenue and Elwell Avenue. There is […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Community reaction to King police officer shooting

KING, N.C. (WGHP) —  The tight-knit community of King was rocked last night by the shooting of a police officer and the death of a suspect on Sunday morning. Many of the neighborhood’s residents were asleep as shots rang back and forth between officers and the suspects that police say they attempted to pull over […]
KING, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

MLB player slaps opponent over fantasy football beef

CINCINNATI (AP) — San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson said Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped him prior to Friday’s series opener over a dispute about their fantasy football league. As seen in this leaked Twitter video, while the Giants warmed up in the outfield, Pham confronted Pederson and smacked him in the face before […]
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX8 News

US 29 closed at Gate City Boulevard due to crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has shut down an area of a busy highway Monday morning. All lanes of US 29 northbound are closed at Gate City Boulevard. The crash happened before 7 a.m. Monday. At least one car flipped upside down in the crash, video shows. Officers are investigating the cause and have […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy