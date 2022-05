DENVER -- Mike Smith was smiling ear to ear at Ball Arena on the eve of the start of the Western Conference Final. The Edmonton Oilers goalie, who turned 40 in March, will start Game 1 of the best-of-7 series against the Colorado Avalanche here on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, CBC, SN, TVAS). It's Smith's first trip to the conference final since 2012, when he played for the Arizona Coyotes. They lost that series to the Los Angeles Kings in five games.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO