At a time of deep unrest and uncertainty, when social and economic divides are greater than ever and so many are struggling to make ends meet, it’s never been more important to reach out to each other and take part in solutions that lift everyone up. Santa Barbara County is home to an extraordinary project that is working to change the landscape of poverty and hunger here and across the country and, with it, we have a unique opportunity to get involved and make a difference — for our neighbors, our communities, and ourselves.

LOS ALAMOS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO