These last couple of years have opened my eyes to the fact that my eyes were closed before. And having closed eyes is most harmful when it comes to shaping the youth, the future of Santa Barbara. For that is why I write this letter. I love Santa Barbara, I love the community, and I care tremendously for its well-being. Yet I sit with a broken heart, watching the youth reflect academic and behavioral fails. How can this be the result in such an iconic location? The answer is poor leadership. And now is our rare opportunity to fix this problem!

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO