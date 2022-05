Just before 4:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon, Binghamton Fire Crews responded to a 2nd alarm house fire on Hotchkiss Street on the city's South side. Officials say that no one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries, however five people and four dogs were displaced from the home -- which suffered "severe damage" -- and are being taken care of by the Red Cross.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO