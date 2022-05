DUNEDIN — An artist was stuck suspended in the air the afternoon of May 27 when the motorized pulley system he uses to get up and down a Dunedin water tower failed. Tom Stovall called the city of Dunedin around 1:30 p.m. to say he could not get down from the Curlew Water Tower, located on Curlew Road near Bayshore Boulevard, according to Sue Burness, the city’s director of communications. The motorized pulley system Stovall uses to get up and down to paint the tower had stopped working, she said.

DUNEDIN, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO