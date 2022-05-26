Christmas Every Day? PA Christmas Tree Shops Employee Steals $20K+ Doing Fake Returns: Police

Rosita Rodriguez and the Christmas Tree Shops where she worked. Photo Credit: East Lampeter Township police department (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

A 41-year-old Christmas Tree Shops employee allegedly made nearly every day seem like Christmas — for herself.

Rosita Rodriguez, of Gap, made more than $20,000 doing fake returns while working at the store located at 2350 Lincoln Highway East between Feb. and May of 2022, according to a release by East Lampeter Township police.

Rodriguez was arrested on felony charges for theft by deception on May 17, the release states.

She has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $10,000 in bail, court records show.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Denise Commins at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 27, according to her court docket

